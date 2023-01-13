×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday’s Digital Daily: January 13, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

All Change at LVMH: Pietro Beccari Heads to Vuitton, Delphine Arnault Named CEO of Dior

Business

Thom Browne Wins Stripes Trademark Case Against Adidas

Fashion

Jan-Jan Van Essche Men’s Fall 2023

Models Make Like a Medici in Dior Women’s Spring Campaign

Brigitte Niedermair's images reimagine historical portraits for the digital age.

The Dior spring 2023 ready-to-wear campaign.
The Dior spring 2023 ready-to-wear campaign. Brigitte Niedermair/Courtesy of Dior

REGAL DEMEANOR: Brigitte Niedermair’s spring advertising campaign for Dior was once again informed by historic portraits, but this time reimagined for the digital age.

The photographer took her cue from fellow Italian Catherine de’ Medici, the 16th-century queen who inspired the collection designed by creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri, which combined historical elements such as lampshade hoop skirts and elasticated corsets with athletic styles, including cargo pants and bra tops. 

In contrast to the moody lighting of her fall campaign, models Freja Rothmann, Jen Thomson, Sherry Shi, Stella Lucia and Carla Pereira appear in stark contrast to the artifical green backdrop. A billowing white shirt, floral-embroidered dress and lace crinoline skirt pointed to Renaissance dress styles, while silky floral-printed shorts worn under a trenchcoat reflected the sartorial freedom of women today.

Related Galleries

The Dior spring 2023 ready-to-wear campaign.
The Dior spring 2023 ready-to-wear campaign. Brigitte Niedermair/Courtesy of Dior

Accessories include a Book Tote featuring a vintage Dior scarf print of a map of Paris, a key motif of the season. Also featured are the new Lady 95.22 and Key handbags. Niedermair provided the creative direction for the campaign, set to break in print on Sunday. It was styled by Elin Svahn, with Peter Philips in charge of makeup and Guido doing hair.  

Niedermair’s decade-long relationship with Dior was the subject of a coffee-table book published by Rizzoli New York last year. “Photographie: Christian Dior by Brigitte Niedermair” featured her elegantly sparse images of Chiuri’s designs alongside her forensic take on the French fashion house’s archives.

The Dior spring 2023 ready-to-wear campaign.
The Dior spring 2023 ready-to-wear campaign. Brigitte Niedermair/Courtesy of Dior
Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Models Make Like a Medici in Dior's Spring Advertising Campaign

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Models Make Like a Medici in Dior's Spring Advertising Campaign

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Models Make Like a Medici in Dior's Spring Advertising Campaign

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Models Make Like a Medici in Dior's Spring Advertising Campaign

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Models Make Like a Medici in Dior's Spring Advertising Campaign

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Models Make Like a Medici in Dior's Spring Advertising Campaign

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Models Make Like a Medici in Dior's Spring Advertising Campaign

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Models Make Like a Medici in Dior's Spring Advertising Campaign

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Models Make Like a Medici in Dior's Spring Advertising Campaign

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Models Make Like a Medici in Dior's Spring Advertising Campaign

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Models Make Like a Medici in Dior's Spring Advertising Campaign

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Models Make Like a Medici in Dior's Spring Advertising Campaign

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Models Make Like a Medici in Dior's Spring Advertising Campaign

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Models Make Like a Medici in Dior's Spring Advertising Campaign

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Models Make Like a Medici in Dior's Spring Advertising Campaign

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Models Make Like a Medici in Dior's Spring Advertising Campaign

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Models Make Like a Medici in Dior's Spring Advertising Campaign

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Models Make Like a Medici in Dior's Spring Advertising Campaign

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Models Make Like a Medici in Dior's Spring Advertising Campaign

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Models Make Like a Medici in Dior's Spring Advertising Campaign

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Models Make Like a Medici in Dior's Spring Advertising Campaign

Hot Summer Bags

Models Make Like a Medici in Dior's Spring Advertising Campaign

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Models Make Like a Medici in Dior's Spring Advertising Campaign

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Models Make Like a Medici in Dior's Spring Advertising Campaign

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Models Make Like a Medici in Dior's Spring Advertising Campaign

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Models Make Like a Medici in Dior's Spring Advertising Campaign

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Models Make Like a Medici in Dior's Spring Advertising Campaign

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Models Make Like a Medici in Dior's Spring Advertising Campaign

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Models Make Like a Medici in Dior's Spring Advertising Campaign

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Models Make Like a Medici in Dior's Spring Advertising Campaign

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Models Make Like a Medici in Dior's Spring Advertising Campaign

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Models Make Like a Medici in Dior's Spring Advertising Campaign

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Models Make Like a Medici in Dior's Spring Advertising Campaign

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Models Make Like a Medici in Dior's Spring Advertising Campaign

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Models Make Like a Medici in Dior's Spring Advertising Campaign

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Models Make Like a Medici in Dior's Spring Advertising Campaign

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Models Make Like a Medici in Dior's Spring Advertising Campaign

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Models Make Like a Medici in Dior's Spring Advertising Campaign

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Models Make Like a Medici in Dior's Spring Advertising Campaign

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Models Make Like a Medici in Dior's Spring Advertising Campaign

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Models Make Like a Medici in Dior's Spring Advertising Campaign

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Models Make Like a Medici in Dior's Spring Advertising Campaign

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad