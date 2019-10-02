Modern Luxury on Tuesday launched Mensbook.com, a national luxury destination for men.

The web site features curated and original content in luxury for local communities in 18 cities, including New York City, Los Angeles, Miami, Chicago, Dallas, Boston, Houston, Las Vegas, Washington, D.C., Las Vegas and Silicon Valley among others.

According to Mike Pallad, president of Modern Luxury Media, “We feel there is tremendous opportunity for a highly curated destination showcasing craftsmanship at the highest levels — and Mensbook.com further demonstrates our position as a leading media partner for luxury brands looking to target the affluent consumer.”

Pallad describes Mensbook as “the headquarters for luxury for men.” He added that one of the unique components of the site is “the ability to create luxury content at a national level.” Mensbook features will give a focused look at key cities in the U.S. through fashion and grooming, travel and culture, food and drink, auto, watches, technology and design.

Pallad and the team will also produce content with friends of the company, better known as The Committee, a handpicked board of ambassadors “that are really authentic to the communities they live in,” Pallad said.

The Committee is comprised of more than 94 influential men, including publisher Alex Assouline in New York, photographer Gray Malin of Los Angeles, news anchor Luis Aguirre from Miami, entrepreneur Manny Khoshbin of Orange County and NBA All-Star Kemba Walker representing Boston. The committee will share their perspectives to the markets and “unique lens of what luxe looks like,” Pallad said.

“We will take the opportunity to create a different story with a different point-of-view with those individuals,” he said. ”All of the committee members are focused specifically to the Mensbook brand so the content we create will be exclusive. It’s a different editorial voice than Gotham, L.A. Confidential, etc.”

The debut features on Mensbook will highlight Glenfiddich’s Grand Cru premium 23-year-old scotch whiskey and Chopard’s Alpine Eagle timepiece, as well as features on Jay Leno, EGOT winner John Legend and actor Aaron Paul, who will star in the upcoming Netflix film “El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie.”

Pallad added, “Every vertical around food, drink, fashion will see a mix of star-studded cast that play an interesting role in these verticals, but will be on a community level.”

Mensbook will live online, but its launch will be promoted off-line with nationwide events in 10 cities with Committee members and content contributors. “Today it’s around social, but the road map moving forward through 2020 is to live in several other mediums,” Pallad said. “We want to be a multimedia platform.”