Moncler is expanding its family of friends.

For its fall ad campaign, the brand has gathered a group of 19 individuals hailing from different countries and with different life paths to embody the concept of going beyond limits, expectations and simply being true to oneself.

Named “Moncler Beyond,” the campaign was shot by Craig McDean, who captured a series of black and white portraits of the talents sporting different puffer jackets against a neutral backdrop.

Each picture is flanked by a customized claim, tailored on each talent according to background, origin and career. For example, Italian Paralympics fencer Bebe Vio is associated with the “beyond perfection” claim, while Canadian-South African model Maye Musk looks directly into the camera with self-confidence, flanked by the “beyond wise” claim, in a nod to her 50-plus years in the business.

“To me, going beyond connotes motivation, pushing me to constantly reach for excellence by dreaming bigger, while perpetually pushing my own limits. Being a part of Moncler Beyond empowers me to step outside of my comfort zone as an actress, and discover something new in me,” said Chinese actress Crystal Zhang, who also fronts the campaign.

Moncler said the campaign mirrors the company’s evolution from a mountain gear firm to a comprehensive luxury brand with universal appeal, which has gone “beyond fashion, straight into life,” as the claim reads.

“I am so honored to be part of the Moncler Beyond campaign along with all the other amazing people involved. It’s extra meaningful to be aligned with a company that is influencing positive change in our world,” added “Stranger Things” actress Millie Bobby Brown.

The cast of 19 personalities was teased over the past week, first dropping the name of Brown along with British actor John Boyega and Zhang.

The 14-year-old Brown took to her Instagram account on July 2 to make the announcement, posting a picture of herself wearing a sleeveless, padded black dress created by designer Simone Rocha under the Moncler Genius tag. “Happy to be part of Moncler’s family #monclerfriends #monclerpartner,” read the caption to the image.

Boyega and Zhang also chose Instagram to reveal they were to front the brand’s fall ad campaign, which also includes Brooklyn-based artist Conie Vallese; French free diver Guillaume Nery; Lexie Alford, the travel blogger who entered the Guinness World Records for being the youngest person to travel to every country; Miyavi, the Japanese musician known for his fingerstyle-slapping technique; Mexican actress and singer Eiza Gonzalez; Italian cosmonaut Walter Villadei; Spanish motor racing driver Carmen Jorda; Xiuhtezcatl Martinez, the indigenous environmental activist and one of 21 plaintiffs involved in the Juliana v. United States case on behalf of youth; David de Rothschild, British adventurer and head of the Sculpt the Future Foundation; Olga Karput, Russian trendsetter with more than 50,000 followers on Instagram; chef and restaurateur Danny Bowien; rapper Sheck Wes; model Liya Kebede, and U.S. freestyle skier and LGBTQ activist Gus Kenworthy.

The campaign follows the brand’s new strategy, which saw the launch of the Moncler Genius project in February after a 10-year run of the Moncler Gamme Bleu and Gamme Rouge lines, designed by Thom Browne and Giambattista Valli, respectively.

Moncler Genius involves eight capsule collections for the brand. The 7 Moncler Fragment Hiroshi Fujiwara collection was the first to hit stores last month. The launch was celebrated with a party held at Florence’s Museo del Bargello, during Pitti Uomo. The others, which will be rolled out over the next months, are designed by Valentino’s creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli, Sandro Mandrino, Simone Rocha, Craig Green, Noir Kei Ninomiya and Palm Angels’ Francesco Ragazzi.