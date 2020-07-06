Mônot, a collection designed by Lebanese designer Eli Mizrahi, will launch its first ad campaign this week. Known for its architectural eveningwear featuring clean lines, simple shapes and curves, Mônot flew Kate Moss, Jourdan Dunn, Candice Swanepoel, Mariacarla Boscono, Amber Valletta, Xiao Wen, and Alek Wek in January to AlUla, home to Saudi Arabia’s first World Heritage Site, which is due to open to the public in October.

The images were shot by the photography duo Luigi & Iango near Maraya, the largest mirrored building in the world. The black and white womenswear looks are set in stark contrast against the centuries-old golden-hued rock formations. Inspired by the contemporary artist Lucio Fontana and the architect Eero Saarinen, the collection is grounded in a geometric concept where strong lined silhouettes and peekaboo apertures create a Neo-futuristic tone.

“When I saw Maraya, I knew that was where I wanted to shoot my campaign. Maraya is Arabic for mirror. For me it symbolized self-reflection. And I know that right now Saudi Arabia is in the process of its own sort of self-reflection as it begins to open up towards the rest of the world and to empower its women to help shape the future of the kingdom. This is the first project of its kind that has ever taken place is AlUla and I feel extremely honored that Mônot can be a symbol of the country’s transformation,” said Mizrahi.

The campaign’s stylist was Carine Roitfeld, makeup artist was Georgi Sandev and hair was done by Luigi Murenu. Mizrahi wanted to make sure many different cultures and ethnicities were represented during the shoot. The designer also hired an all-female local production company as another way of encouraging the broadening horizons of Saudi citizens.

Starting July 8, the ads will appear primarily online, and the participants will post images on their different social media platforms. In addition, Mizrahi is creating a coffee table book about the 24-hour trip to AlUla, filled with images of the campaign and behind-the-scenes shots. The book, which comes out in September, will be sent to current and potential clients.

Mônot, which officially launched last September, is sold online and via retailers such as Harvey Nichols, Browns, Moda Operandi, Tsum, and Luisa Via Roma. Mônot designs have been worn by such celebrities as Zendaya, Saoirse Ronan, and Demi Moore.