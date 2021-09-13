Skip to main content
American Fashion Is Open to Interpretation — Just How The Met Wants It

Josie Natori Talks 45 Years in Fashion, Wearable Art and Her Respect for Kim Kardashian West's Skims Brand

All the Red Carpet Looks at the 2021 MTV VMAs

Moschino, Michael Kors and Christian Siriano Top Most Social Media Engagements During NYFW

Overall, social media engagements were down from 2019, but ListenFirst viewed it as a step in the right direction.

Moschino RTW Spring 2022
Moschino RTW Spring 2022 Masato Onoda for WWD

While social media engagement wasn’t as high as it was in 2019, New York Fashion Week still managed to engage people’s attention online.

According to data from ListenFirst, a social analytics platform, the brands that topped social media engagement during NYFW (Sept. 7 to 12), in order, were Moschino, Michael Kors, Christian Sirano, Carolina Herrera, LaQuan Smith, Coach, Oscar de la Renta, Tom Ford, Tory Burch and Telfar.

The social engagement score is based on the volume of post responses, fan growth across Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and hashtag and handle mentions on Twitter compared to the spring 2020 season, which took place from Sept. 6 to Sept. 11, 2019. (The September 2020 show week was mostly virtual).

“The excitement around the Moschino and Michael Kors shows is an encouraging reminder that timing the right new collection with a gathering of celebrities still captures the internet’s attention,” said Jonathan Cohen, director, content and communications at ListenFirst. “Still, the overall social media data indicates New York Fashion Week will need more than one cycle to return to pre-pandemic levels of engagement. For example, 131,486 Tweets mentioned New York Fashion Week between Sept. 7 and Sept. 12, 2021, which was a 48 percent decrease from the 252,996 Tweets that mentioned New York Fashion Week between Sept. 6 and 11, 2019. There isn’t an overnight fix for the past 18 months, but the return to an in-person fashion week was definitely a step in the right direction for the industry.”

The top 10 brand breakdown (social engagement score and percentage change from September 2019) was:

Moschino: 974,193, up 164 percent

Michael Kors: 695,804, down 94 percent

Christian Siriano: 347, 815, down 12 percent

Carolina Herrera: 337, 457, down 10 percent

LaQuan Smith: 181,767, up 20 percent

Coach: 147, 290, down 40 percent

Oscar de la Renta: 143, 344, down 48 percent

Tom Ford: 137,207, down 71 percent

Tory Burch: 111,803, down 47 percent

Telfar: 91,533, up 284 percent

Among some of the specific results, ListenFirst noted that the audience at Moschino connected with Jeremy Scott’s playful, nursery school inspired collection. For example, he showed a cartoon animal-print dress, complete with an elephant trunk sleeve modeled by Gigi Hadid, which received 149,837 responses on Instagram and was the most popular post by a brand participating in NYFW. A Moschino post sharing a heart-shaped handbag received 85,517 responses, while a repost about Aaron Rose Philip, the first Black, transgender and disabled model to sign with a leading agency, who walked in the show, generated 75,392 responses.

The best-performing Michael Kors post received 91,093 responses on Facebook and showed Hailee Steinfeld and Kate Hudson in the audience of the spring 2022 fashion show, which ListenFirst said “was a great reminder of how brands benefit on social media from celebrities returning to in person runway shows.” The zebra wool jacquard dress Steinfeld was wearing was linked on Facebook as a purchasable product, adding to its appeal with consumers. Meanwhile, Kendall Jenner walking the Tavern on the Green runway in a bra and black pencil skirt had 76,784 responses on Instagram, the second best performing Michael Kors post during fashion week.

Hailee Steinfeld
Hailee Steinfeld at Michael Kors. Lexie Moreland for WWD

The best-performing Christian Siriano post during New York Fashion Week, where he shared his new denim collection for Gloria Vanderbilt jeans, received 42,133 responses on Instagram.

Moschino, Michael Kors, Christian Siriano Top
Christian Siriano’s Instagram post revealing he’s the new designer of Gloria Vanderbilt jeans. Instagram post.

Meanwhile, LaQuan Smith’s top Instagram post during NYFW showed four models posting in black bodysuits at the top of the Empire State Building and received 30,371 responses. A gallery of a pregnant Kylie Jenner in a Chantilly lace catsuit and wrap skirt got Smith 21,643 responses on Instagram.

 

Moschino, Michael Kors, Christian Siriano Top
Instagram post of models posting in LaQuan Smith at the top of the Empire State Building. Instagram post.

According to ListenFirst, Herrera stood out at NYFW by remixing past looks as the company celebrated its 40th anniversary. With 36,031 responses on Instagram, their top-performing post showed a side by side comparison of creative director Wes Gordon reimagining a printed polka-dot dress from Carolina Herrera’s 1983 runway show. Another variation on the sleeveless black-and-white dress generated 22,076 responses on Instagram for Herrera.

Moschino, Michael Kors, Christian Siriano Top
Carolina Herrera then and now Instagram post.

 

