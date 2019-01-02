MPA-The Association of Magazine Media has a new leader for its policy work.

The nonprofit trade group has brought in Brigitte Schmidt Gwyn as executive vice president of government affairs, succeeding James Cregan, who recently retired after 20 years in the role. Cregan’s tenure included a fight against a postal rate increase and legislative matters such as fair use under copyright law.

Gwyn has more than two decades of negotiating public policy on behalf of businesses. Previously she worked as a managing director of government affairs for Accenture, the business management and consulting firm, and before that held a similar position at Kellogg Co. She’s also worked in policy for Business Roundtable and American Express. Earlier in her career, she worked on legislative strategy for Republican Rep. Jim Kolbe and for Democratic Rep. Michael Andrews.

While none of this work pertains directly to the magazine industry, MPA-AMM chief executive officer Linda Thomas Brooks said Gwyn’s experience is “deep in magazine media’s core areas of interest” and that she will be able to “help us address issues in new ways.”

“I have great confidence that she will drive an effective advocacy strategy with bottom-line importance to our members and the industry overall,” Brooks said.

Gwyn has long been working with members of Congress to shape policy and agendas and is set to continue that work at the MPA. For her part, Gwyn said she’s looking forward to “advocating on behalf of MPA’s members on a range of important public policy issues.”

A group spokeswoman said Gwyn will continue to work on issues concerning First Amendment rights, consumer protection and privacy, as well as concerns around postage and corporate taxation.

“One of the ways Brigitte will be invaluable is to continue Jim’s work of spearheading coalitions, like the American Mail Alliance, while finding new partnership opportunities,” the spokeswoman added. “Brigitte’s experience crosses nonprofits, business advocacy and strategic innovation, which will make her a valuable partner for our publisher members.”

