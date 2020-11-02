The Museum of Jewish Heritage — a Living Memorial to the Holocaust in New York’s Battery Park is making its Edmond J. Safra Hall available to theater companies, authors and artists who wish to perform and present live, or to prerecord events, on its stage at an affordable rate.

The theater can host performances, lectures, readings, concerts and other events.

Following a six-figure grant from the Edmond J. Safra Foundation, the museum has spent several months while closed to visitors significantly upgrading the technology in Edmond J. Safra Hall, and has installed multiple video cameras, an upgraded sound system and a Tri-caster system for audio and video recording and livestreaming presentations.

“While we will not be able to welcome audiences back into our theater in-person for quite some time, we recognize the great need for arts and culture to carry us through this period,” said Jack Kliger, president and chief executive officer of the museum. “Thanks to the Edmond J. Safra Foundation, we have invested in upgrading our theater to meet the demand for more virtual programming. And while the museum will present our events, including a series of concerts, we invite production companies, theater companies and anyone seeking a place to showcase their work to our theater.”

On Oct. 25, the museum posted the first of its Live From Edmond J. Safra Hall performances, featuring Frank London’s Klezmer Brass Allstars with actor and Yiddish-singer Eleanor Reissa and percussionist Deep Singh.

The museum plans to charge affordable rates for use of the space and has instituted health and safety measures amid COVID-19. The museum recently reopened to visitors, but at a reduced attendance rate, to allow social distancing.