Naomi Campbell and Goldie Champion Martine Rose on i-D Cover

Britsh fashion magazine i-D, now under Vice, is celebrating the print format as a cultural time capsule with nine covers for its fall 2022 issues, showcasing some of the hottest faces in the industry today, shot by some of the most established fashion photographers around.

“We really wanted to indulge in image making, styling and expansive layouts, working with the greatest image makers in the industry and the most inspiring subjects of our time,” said Alastair McKimm, editor in chief of i-D, adding that each cover face was “handpicked as part of the fashion photography narrative.”

With the last of the nine covers, featuring Bella Hadid wearing Saint Laurent and photographed by Sam Rock, released Thursday, the magazine offered a mix of stories ahead of fashion month.

In an interview with Martine Rose, who is said to be in the running to succeed the late Virgil Abloh at Louis Vuitton men, according to industry sources, she revealed that she “always likes to fly by the seat of my pants” when it comes to fashion.

“I want to explore womenswear more; I want to find out who that woman is I’m making clothes for. I want to grow things, but in a way that feels exciting. But most of all, I just want to find ways of telling stories and bringing people in. That’s the plan,” she added.

McKimm praised Rose as an industry leader who is”incomprehensibly influential, beyond what most understand. She works in the shadows and has been a huge instigator of today’s modern menswear aesthetic.”

The story is accompanied by a series of images and a cover featuring Naomi Campbell and DJ Goldie, sporting looks from Rose’s spring 2023 collection.

The issue also comes with a profile of artist Wolfgang Tillmans, a chat between Andre Walker and Marc Jacobs discussing the shifting role of creativity and an in-depth interview with Bella Hadid.

She spoke about finding her own happiness and accepting herself, opening up about her struggles with body image and mental health, as well as with the fashion industry’s reluctance to acknowledge her Palestinian heritage.