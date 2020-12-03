More corporate changes are afoot at Condé Nast’s European operations. Following the September exit of chief operating officer Wolfgang Blau, who was based in London, the publisher has just revealed that Natalia Gamero del Castillo will step into the newly created position of managing director of its European business.

Effective Jan. 1, Gamero del Castillo will work out of London and oversee all of the company’s European operations, which includes teams in the U.K., France, Italy, Germany and Spain.

Since the publisher has been consolidating its U.S. and U.K. operations for some time, she will report to Condé Nast chief executive officer Roger Lynch, who is based in New York. He described Gamero del Castillo, a Condé Nast veteran who has spent close to two decades in senior positions at the company, including digital managing director of Condé Nast Spain, as “a rare leader who excels in building passionate teams that have developed some of the best relationships with our audiences and our partners across our global business.”

Of her new role, Gamero del Castillo added: “It is a great opportunity and an honor for me to assume this position at such an important moment of transformation and in a company in which I have developed most of my professional career. In addition, I highly value the editorial dimension of our work and our ability to tell stories that promote social progress and inspire our audiences and partners.”

While she will take over some of the responsibilities of Blau, who also held the title of president of international, it’s not a direct replacement as he also had oversight of Asia and Latin America. In addition, Blau, who departed in September after five years to start a fellowship from the Reuters Institute for the study of journalism at Oxford University, was responsible for European tech and data teams, which Gamero del Castillo won’t be.

This announcement comes just a few days after it was revealed that Condé Nast’s Love magazine, founded in partnership with Katie Grand, will move from London to New York, with Them editor in chief Whembley Sewell taking charge of the publication. Grand departed earlier this year to focus on other projects.

