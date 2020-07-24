The sudden ouster of Troy Young as president of Hearst Magazines has left the publisher with a major role to fill, and it’s already getting to work on a plan of action.

First up, name an interim president. It is expected imminently and will allow Hearst — which was not expecting to potentially need a new president until last week, when executives learned The New York Times would be publishing something of an expose on Young’s lewd work behavior and comments — to take its time searching for someone permanent.

The interim president is not expected to be Kate Lewis, chief content officer under Young and seen as his right hand, for better or worse. Nor will it be David Carey, who late last year rejoined the company in a formal capacity after being succeeded as president in 2018 by Young and moving to an advisory role. Carey is leading public affairs at Hearst and doing work focused on societal issues, which he will continue to do while advising the company.

Steven Swartz, chief executive officer of Hearst Magazines, is focused on internal candidates in the U.S. with a strong financial ability, as the role of magazines president requires it. A source noted that this makes a likely candidate Kristen O’Hara, who in December was named senior vice president and chief business officer of the magazines division.

As for the permanent replacement for Young, who was president for just under two years, it will likely turn out to be an internal candidate as well, but Hearst is planning to cast a wide net. External candidates will be considered, but with the history of failure among external high-level hires in media, an internal promotion is most likely.

One name said to already be in consideration for the permanent role is James Wildman, president of Hearst Magazines in Europe and ceo of Hearst U.K. Although Swartz is said to want someone in the U.S. for the American businesses, Wildman is said to have earned a good reputation with his successes in Europe. He joined Hearst in London in 2017 and is credited with turning around the magazines there, getting them back to profitability in 2018 after years of decline. Hearst magazines in the U.K. have been changing more significantly than in the U.S., like Esquire, which in 2018 went to six issues a year and refocused on live events and product.

At other European titles, circulation results have been mixed, but Wildman said last year that he was pleased with the company’s performance overall.

“I’m delighted that our total revenue is in growth,” he said. “Hearst continues to go from strength to strength.”