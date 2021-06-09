A new Chicago-based content creator is targeting brands with scripted videos by Hollywood writers.

Launching Wednesday, Shopflix Studios works by approaching brands with a ready-made script for a shoppable video, which the brand pays to appear in. Shopflix also gets a 20 percent margin of the sale.

The 24/7 shoppable content, mainly hosted by influencers, will be available through Shopflix’s app and website, with distribution of content through YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and connected TVs.

Shopflix is the brainchild of Chicago entrepreneur and one-time baseball agent Matt Matros, who previously founded caffeinated sparkling water brand Limitless, which was sold to Keurig Dr Pepper last year for an undisclosed sum. Prior to that, he founded Protein Bar, a Midwest restaurant chain, that was acquired by L Catterton for $25 million. His business partner is Lindsey Kilbride, an early employee of Trunk Club who stayed on through its acquisition by Nordstrom.

The company has about $1.7 million in funding, including just under $1 million from three Chicago venture capital firms — Chicago Ventures, Network Ventures and Chingona Ventures.

Matros came up with the idea when shopping for a stroller for his first child. “Because of COVID-19 we couldn’t go to buybuy Baby, which is what new couples would do. They would test-drive strollers, which is like the first big purchase a couple would make,” he said. “We couldn’t do that so we found that our best experience wasn’t going on to the brand websites. It wasn’t reading New York Times’ Wirecutter. It wasn’t going to YouTube to watch reviews. It was actually watching couples in the park use their strollers and talking to them. So that’s where the idea for Shopflix came from.”

View Gallery Related Gallery Tory Burch Resort 2022

Around 50 brands have already signed on including Gorjana, Deseda, Reprise Activewear, Stokke, Equilibria and Amanda Pearl.

Shopflix’s videos will fall within one of three types: long form (20 to 25 minutes), short form (five to 15 minutes) and “pops” (less than two minutes). Among some of the shows is “Taking the Leap,” featuring base jumper Jeb Corliss, who goes one-on-one with brand founders about the leaps they took when starting their business. Elsewhere, Wall Traveled sees influencer Rosie Clayton travels to some of the most Instagrammed walls across America to learn about local culture and uncover stories from the best local brands.

“More consumers today are looking to brands that share their values and understand their unique style and interests so brands need to give shoppers a reason to stay interested, recommend their products and keep coming back,” Kilbride said. “At Shopflix, we care about telling engaging stories of brands and brand founders above all else, which differentiates us from other shopping networks and livestreaming events. We’re thrilled to launch our platform today and begin telling these incredible brand and product category stories.”

FOR MORE, SEE:

Staffers at The Atlantic Unionize

The Times’ Choire Sicha Is Heading to New York Magazine

2021 Media Moves: Fortune’s Top Editor Is Departing and More