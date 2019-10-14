MILAN — What was the media impact of the latest New York, London, Milan and Paris Fashion Weeks? A combined 274.1 million euros, according to data provided by DMR Group, a company focused on monitoring, tracking and analyzing data communication activities and public relations strategies for leading brands around the world.

Analyzing newspapers, more than 100,000 web sites and 20,000 social accounts, DMR highlighted that 38.4 percent of the total earned media value was generated during New York Fashion Week, followed by Milan, Paris and London Fashion Weeks. In particular, 58.2 percent of the total earned media value was generated through social media accounts, while web sites and newspapers accounted for 25.9 and 15.9 percent, respectively.

In particular, print coverage created an estimated value of 43.5 million euros, with about 372 pages dedicated to fashion, 53.3 percent of them running during Milan Fashion Week. In Italy, the U.K. and France, respectively, Corriere della Sera, The Daily Telegraph and Le Figaro were the newspapers dedicating more coverage to fashion during the four-week marathon.

Online coverage totaled an estimated media value of 71.1 million euros. Paris and New York Fashion Weeks received the biggest attention from web sites, followed by Milan and London Fashion Weeks.

The total estimated value of social media coverage was 159.5 million euros and 49.9 percent of that was achieved during New York Fashion Week, followed by Milan and Paris. The social media coverage was significantly smaller in London, accounting for only 6 percent.

Instagram was the preferred channel during the four fashion weeks, accounting for 67.6 percent of the total earned media value, followed by Facebook.

Celebrity-wise, in New York, Chinese actress and singer Wang Luodan May, with a single post, was the celebrity with the biggest reach, while Brazilian TV presenter Sabrina Sato, Victoria Beckham and K-pop star Sandara Park were the personalities with the biggest reach in Milan, London and Paris, respectively.

Among influencers, Victoria Justice generated the most earned media value in New York, while Xenia Tchoumitcheva, Chiara Biasi and Noha Nabil were the stars in London, Milan and Paris.