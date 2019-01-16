That was quick.

Dave Haskell, who has been an editor at New York Magazine since 2007, is succeeding longtime editor in chief Adam Moss, who revealed Tuesday that he is leaving the magazine after 15 years at the helm.

“For almost 12 years, New York Magazine has been my family, Adam my mentor and friend, and the work we publish my favorite to read,” Haskell wrote in a statement. “It’s hard to imagine New York without Adam, but at the same time, his fingerprints are all over this place — and he is leaving us having built the finest editorial department in our 50-year history. We are living through an extraordinary time in American life, one eerily well suited to New York’s strengths and obsessions. It’s now my job to make sure we cover it all with the intelligence and creativity our readers have come to expect.”