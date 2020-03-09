N.Y. Magazine Owner Closes Office After Non-Vox Employee in Building Tested Positive for Coronavirus

Vox purchased the 51-year-old, biweekly New York Magazine in September. As part of the deal, it also got its hands on New York Media’s five other brands — Vulture, The Cut, Intelligencer, The Strategist and Grub Street. It already owned Vox, Eater, Curbed, SB Nation, The Verge, Polygon and Recode.

According to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, the total number of COVID-19 cases in New York is 142. This is the largest number in any U.S. state and includes executive director of the Port Authority Rick Cotton.

These statistics came as New York Mayor Bill de Blasio urged New Yorkers to work remotely where possible as officials attempt to combat the deadly virus that began in China and has since spread to various countries around the world.

“For a business that can allow more employees to telecommute, we want you to do that,” he said in a briefing Monday. “We simply want to reduce the number of people on mass transit just to open up some more space,” he added.

