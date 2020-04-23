As large swaths of the country stay at home and travel has essentially dried up, the New York Times has rethought its Sunday supplements.

In a note to staffers, the Times’ executive editor Dean Baquet and managing editor Joe Kahn revealed that it would launch a new print section — At Home — this Sunday, running at least through the duration of the pandemic.

It will temporarily replace the print Travel section, which will return when the pandemic eases. During this period when there is no live sport, Sports Sunday will also move into the first section of the newspaper.

“The extraordinary nature of this moment has driven remarkable changes in our journalism. It has also caused us to rethink the way we produce traditional elements of the news report and, in particular, the structure of the print newspaper,” said Baquet, who added that the paper will continue to produce travel coverage in other print sections of The Times, including At Home. It’s understood that the next issue of T Magazine will also be focused on travel.

At Home will be edited by Amy Virshup, the travel editor, and be filled with content on what to watch, listen to, read, cook, make and play. There is already a digital At Home section.

Sam Sifton, assistant managing editor overseeing cultural and lifestyle coverage, was charged with putting the print product together in just a matter of days. A new newspaper supplement would in pre-pandemic times be months in the making.

“We recognized that life for our readers was changed completely and that the coverage that we generally do of culture and lifestyle was altered along with the lives of our readers,” said Sifton. “There’s no restaurants to go out to and write about, there’s no concerts to attend, there’s no museum exhibitions to consider and everyone including us is sheltering in place at home and that seemed to call for a change in how we looked at culture and lifestyle.

“At Home was born as a kind of guide to living a rich and cultured life while experiencing life at home under quarantine or self-isolation or social distancing,” he added.

