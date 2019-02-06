The New York Times had a solid 2018 year, despite a dip in profits during the fourth quarter.

The newspaper tallied net income of $127.5 million for the full fiscal year on total revenue of $1.75 billion, led by subscription revenue. This represents a 4.4 percent increase from fiscal 2017, when the company pulled in $1.67 billion in total revenue and a net income of only $6.8 million. Diluted earnings per share for 2018 also rose to 75 cents, compared to just 3 cents in 2017. Subscription revenue rose to $1.04 billion, a 3.4 percent boost over $1 billion a year ago.

For the fourth quarter, the picture came out a bit differently, despite the company netting 265,000 new digital subscriptions, which chief executive officer Mark Thompson said is the “biggest gain since the months immediately following the 2016 election.” Nevertheless, subscription revenue came out to $263.6 million for the fourth quarter, compared with $269.4 million a year ago (a period that included an extra week due to a change in calendar), but net income grew to $56.9 million, compared to a loss of $57.8 million a year ago. Total revenue during the period also grew, coming out to $502.7 million, compared to $484.1 million a year ago, while operating profit fell to $74.7 million, a 17.5 percent decline from $90.5 million in operating profit a year ago.

The company cited increased costs related to marketing, its advertising business and subscription acquisition as cause for the operating profit decline, and said it expects profits for the upcoming first quarter to increase around 10 percent.

For the year overall, The Times’ segment that saw the most growth was its “other” category, which represents revenue from affiliate referral links, syndication and licensing, rental income and live events, increasing 36 percent year-over-year to $147.8 million. Digital projects alone in this category, mainly affiliate referrals and licensing related to the digital archive, drove $49.4 million in revenue.

Meanwhile revenue from advertising remained essentially flat for 2018 at $558.3 million, despite growth in the fourth quarter of 5 percent to $191.7 million.

Thompson touted the company reaching $709 million in total digital revenue during 2018, noting a five-year goal of hitting $800 million by 2020, and reiterated the company’s “new goal” of hitting 10 million subscriptions by 2025. It’s ambitious considering The Times has 4.3 million subscriptions, 3.4 million digital, and means the company will need to add around 815,000 new subscribers a year until then.

“Our appeal to subscribers — and to the world’s leading advertisers — depends more than anything on the quality of our journalism,” Thompson said. “That is why we have increased, rather than cut back, our investment in our newsroom and opinion departments. We want to accelerate our digital growth further, so in 2019, we will direct fresh investment into journalism, product and marketing.”

He added that “a conservative approach to our balance sheet makes sense as we navigate our digital transition,” but said The Times board has approved a dividend increase to 5 cents a share, up from a previous 1 cent per share.

