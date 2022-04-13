Skip to main content
Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham’s Wedding Generates Big Gains for Valentino

The bride's custom Valentino couture dress won the luxury house more than $14.3 million in media impact value, according to Launchmetrics data.

Brooklyn Beckham with Nicola Peltz in
Brooklyn Beckham with Nicola Peltz in Valentino at the 2021 Met Gala. Lexie Moreland/WWD

THE WEDDING EFFECT: The wedding of Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham was a media bonanza in more ways than one.

The pair’s Palm Beach nuptials, attended by guests including Venus and Serena Williams, Gordon Ramsey, Eva Longoria and former Spice Girls Mel B and Mel C, in addition to the groom’s parents David and Victoria Beckham, generated more than $54 million in total media impact value, according to Launchmetrics.

That compares with $36 million for the 2018 wedding of The Blonde Salad’s Chiara Ferragni and rapper Fedez, whose three-day bash came with its own hashtag, #TheFerragnez, but it was below the $80 million in MIV brought in by Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ wedding in 2018, the data and insights firm said.

Peltz’s Valentino couture bridal dress won the luxury house more than $14.3 million in MIV, while Dior garnered $3.6 million in MIV from Brooklyn Beckham’s suit. The measure, based on a proprietary algorithm, estimates the value of coverage across social networks and in the media.

The top social posts from the event came from Victoria and David Beckham, who posted the same black-and-white image of the bride and groom, shot exclusively by British Vogue, with a caption welcoming Peltz into the family. They generated MIV of more than $800,000 and $787,000, respectively, garnering 1.82 million likes and 1.86 million likes on Instagram.

Reflecting the family’s coordinated social media strategy, Brooklyn Beckham also posted the image with the caption “Mr. & Mrs. Peltz Beckham,” gaining an MIV of $650,000 and 1.33 million likes on Instagram.

North America in Focus as PVH Looks to Continue Growth

