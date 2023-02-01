×
EXCLUSIVE: Nicola Peltz Beckham Is the Latest GCDS Muse

The American actress appears wearing a slip dress with a SpongeBob SquarePants print and spotlighting iridescent accessories in the brand’s spring 2023 advertising campaign.

Nicola Peltz Beckham fronting the GCDS spring 2023 advertising campaign.
Nicola Peltz Beckham fronting the GCDS spring 2023 advertising campaign. Zhong Lin/Courtesy of GCDS

MILAN — Nicola Peltz Beckham is the latest addition to the inner circle of GCDS creative director Giuliano Calza — an increasingly packed group including bestie Dua Lipa and fellow designers such as Amina Muaddi and The Attico’s Gilda Ambrosio and Giorgia Tordini.

The American actress and daughter-in-law of Victoria and David Beckham is the latest muse of the hip Italian brand, and was tapped to front its spring 2023 advertising campaign, which will be officially unveiled Wednesday.

Photographed in Los Angeles by Zhong Lin under Calza’s artistic direction, Peltz Beckham is portrayed in sculptural poses against essential interiors and props — a velvet curtain here, a pink beach chair there.

In one image she seems to do a lunge wearing a slip dress splashed with a SpongeBob SquarePants print and styled with fang-heeled vinyl boots; in another, she lies on the floor channeling a girl-next-door look pairing a white tank top with a denim miniskirt and logoed sweat socks. In her hand, an iridescent rendition of the brand’s Comma Bag, which also comes with matching statement platforms, in another picture.

Nicola Peltz Beckham fronting the GCDS spring 2023 advertising campaign.
Nicola Peltz Beckham fronting the GCDS spring 2023 advertising campaign. Zhong Lin/Courtesy of GCDS

“She embodies the GCDS woman: playful, hot and deadly sassy,” said Calza to WWD.

“I met Nicola years ago at a dinner and was captivated both by this huge velvet bow on her ponytail and the jokes she kept cracking all night. Since then we shared many fun adventures between L.A., London and Paris while never leaving the dance floor,” recalled the designer. “One day we started discussing something creative to work on together and that turned into a global campaign idea. A wedding, many parties and phone calls later, we were on set in L.A. with [her husband] Brooklyn and the dogs and it was exactly like the first time we met.”

The reunion on set offered a teaser of the collaboration, as both the designer and the actress shared a behind-the-scenes moment from that day in early January on their respective Instagram accounts.

In particular, Peltz Beckham posted a picture with the designer, followed by one with her husband covered with the marks of her fire-red lipstick. Among her 2.8 million followers, Calza commented under the picture with hearts and “make Brooklyn gelly.”

Created for the campaign, the seductive beauty look matched her red lips with long nails and was completed by a black cat-eye liner. It was conceived by makeup artist Kate Lee and nail artist Emi Kudo, while hairstylist Adir Abergel coiffed the brunette hair Peltz Beckham debuted in August on the red carpet of Variety’s Power of Young Hollywood event.

Nicola Peltz Beckham fronting the GCDS spring 2023 advertising campaign.
Nicola Peltz Beckham fronting the GCDS spring 2023 advertising campaign. Zhong Lin/Courtesy of GCDS

As a GCDS face, Peltz Beckham joins the likes of Elsa Hosk, Pamela Anderson, Caroline Vreeland and “Élite” star Arón Piper, who all fronted campaigns for the brand in the past.

This is not her first fashion campaign. In 2021, she joined her at-the-time fiancé in fronting a Pepe Jeans campaign.

Daughter of billionaire businessman Nelson Peltz and former model Claudia Heffner, the “Transformers” actress tied the knot with Brooklyn Peltz Beckham, the eldest child of the former Spice Girl and the English football legend, last year. Ever since the lavish ceremony in Palm Beach, Florida, which was attended by nearly 600 guests, the couple have had a busy social calendar of events, ranging from red carpet appearances to attending Victoria Beckham’s Paris Fashion Week debut in September.

Nicola Peltz Beckham fronting the GCDS spring 2023 advertising campaign.
Nicola Peltz Beckham fronting the GCDS spring 2023 advertising campaign. Zhong Lin/Courtesy of GCDS

An acronym for “Giuliano Calza Design Studio,” GCDS was founded by Calza and his brother Giordano in 2015. Debuted as a digital project, it evolved into a fashion company, with its first runway show held in June 2016 in Milan. At the end of 2020, Italian private equity firm Made in Italy Fund, managed by Quadrivio and Pambianco, acquired a majority stake in the label.

