×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: November 22, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Raf Simons Shutters Namesake Label

Men's

Catching Up With The Brooklyn Circus’ Ouigi Theodore 

Beauty

Femme Fatale, the New Euphoria and Other Emerging Beauty Trends

Nicole Kidman’s Balenciaga Role, Jenna Ortega Goes Dark for The Face

Nicole Kidman, Isabelle Huppert and more are power women in Balenciaga's new ads, Jenna Ortega fronts The Face as Wednesday from "The Addams Family."

By
Joelle Diderich, Tianwei Zhang
Plus Icon
Nicole Kidman in the Balenciaga spring 2023 campaign
Nicole Kidman in the Balenciaga spring 2023 campaign. Joshua Bright/Courtesy of Balenciaga

WOMEN ON THE VERGE: Nicole Kidman’s latest role has her heading to the office.

The “Big Little Lies” star appears in the spring 2023 campaign for Balenciaga alongside French actress Isabelle Huppert, South Korean actress and model Han So-hee and models Bella Hadid and Khadim Sock. Dressed in business attire, they portray executives in moods veering from boredom to stress.

Featuring the brand’s new Garde-Robe line of wardrobe staples, launching in December, the ads were shot by photojournalist Joshua Bright, who works primarily for The New York Times and has also seen his images published in The Guardian, The Washington Post, Vogue and National Geographic.

Related Galleries

The accompanying videos were made by Rosie Marks, known for her portraits of unguarded subjects. The London-based photographer has campaigns for Bottega Veneta, Martine Rose, Ganni and Marc Jacobs under her belt.

Nicole Kidman in the Balenciaga spring 2023 campaign
Nicole Kidman in the Balenciaga spring 2023 campaign. Joshua Bright/Courtesy of Balenciaga

Kidman is shown perched on her desk in a belted black croc coat, black tights and black high-heeled shoes. In another shot, she wears a pleated white dress with black polka dots. In the accompanying video, she speaks on the phone while lounging on the carpet and slipping off her shoes. “I gotta go back to work. Lunch is over,” she breathily concludes the call.  

In a statement, Balenciaga said further videos show Kidman calling a friend to gossip while eating cherries, and breaking equipment in a rage. Huppert reads the numbers on a check over the phone and becomes agitated, then listens to a guided meditation; So-hee does her nails; Hadid sighs while tapping her phone, while Sock scrolls through selfies.

The resort collection was first shown in May on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on masked models, in a dystopian runway display that channeled “Wall Street,” “Working Girl” and “Alien” all at the same time. Kidman, meanwhile, appeared in the brand’s fall 2022 haute couture show in Paris in a silver foil dress. – JOELLE DIDERICH

Isabelle Huppert in the Balenciaga spring 2023 campaign
Isabelle Huppert in the Balenciaga spring 2023 campaign. Joshua Bright/Courtesy of Balenciaga

ALL ABOUT WEDNESDAY: Jenna Ortega is ready to explore the dark side, as she fronts the cover of the latest issue of The Face magazine looking pale and even a bit possessed, and declaring that “I love things that are disturbing.”

Ortega is set to reinvent her image as she stars in the coming-of-age, supernatural and horror-comedy series “Wednesday” — the TV version of the cult film series “The Addams Family” — by Tim Burton.

Coming out a day after the show lands on Netflix on Wednesday, the magazine features a series of images of Ortega bringing the Gothic and quirky qualities of Wednesday Addams to life.

Jenna Ortega
Jenna Ortega Courtesy/Moni Haworth

The visuals are accompanied by an interview conducted by Ortega’s Disney Channel pal and pop star Olivia Rodrigo. Ortega and Rodrigo starred in two popular Disney Channel shows, “Stuck in the Middle” and “Bizaardvark,” respectively, around the same period.

The two discussed post-Disney life, dealing with fame, and meeting with Christina Ricci, who played the role of Wednesday Addams in the movies that came out in the early ’90s.

Ortega also shared that she would like to explore new genres beyond horror. This year alone she has appeared in the slasher film “X” and the remake version of the cult classic “Scream.”

“I would hope I’m doing jobs that excite me. I think I’d tend to go down the more dramatic indie route. Maybe a good slasher or two in there. I’d like my jobs to be diverse. If I reach some sort of widespread genre collection, that would be exciting for me,” she said in the interview.

Jenna Ortega fronts the cover of the latest issue of The Face
Jenna Ortega fronts the cover of the latest issue of The Face. Courtesy/Moni Haworth

Matthew Whitehouse, editor of The Face, said there is no better way to “cap off a horror show of a year for U.K. politics than an issue packed with all manner of strange and haunting things.”

Other highlights in the new issue include a series of stories exploring the resurgence of Goth; an interview with Alex Cooper, host of “Call Her Daddy,” the podcast that Spotify acquired for $60 million last year, and an editorial of the American singer-songwriter and artist Ethel Cain shot by Lotta. — TIANWEI ZHANG

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Nicole Kidman's Balenciaga Turn, Jenna Ortega Goes Dark for The Face

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Nicole Kidman's Balenciaga Turn, Jenna Ortega Goes Dark for The Face

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Nicole Kidman's Balenciaga Turn, Jenna Ortega Goes Dark for The Face

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Nicole Kidman's Balenciaga Turn, Jenna Ortega Goes Dark for The Face

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Nicole Kidman's Balenciaga Turn, Jenna Ortega Goes Dark for The Face

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Nicole Kidman's Balenciaga Turn, Jenna Ortega Goes Dark for The Face

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Nicole Kidman's Balenciaga Turn, Jenna Ortega Goes Dark for The Face

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Nicole Kidman's Balenciaga Turn, Jenna Ortega Goes Dark for The Face

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Nicole Kidman's Balenciaga Turn, Jenna Ortega Goes Dark for The Face

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Nicole Kidman's Balenciaga Turn, Jenna Ortega Goes Dark for The Face

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Nicole Kidman's Balenciaga Turn, Jenna Ortega Goes Dark for The Face

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Nicole Kidman's Balenciaga Turn, Jenna Ortega Goes Dark for The Face

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Nicole Kidman's Balenciaga Turn, Jenna Ortega Goes Dark for The Face

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Nicole Kidman's Balenciaga Turn, Jenna Ortega Goes Dark for The Face

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Nicole Kidman's Balenciaga Turn, Jenna Ortega Goes Dark for The Face

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Nicole Kidman's Balenciaga Turn, Jenna Ortega Goes Dark for The Face

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Nicole Kidman's Balenciaga Turn, Jenna Ortega Goes Dark for The Face

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Nicole Kidman's Balenciaga Turn, Jenna Ortega Goes Dark for The Face

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Nicole Kidman's Balenciaga Turn, Jenna Ortega Goes Dark for The Face

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Nicole Kidman's Balenciaga Turn, Jenna Ortega Goes Dark for The Face

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Nicole Kidman's Balenciaga Turn, Jenna Ortega Goes Dark for The Face

Hot Summer Bags

Nicole Kidman's Balenciaga Turn, Jenna Ortega Goes Dark for The Face

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Nicole Kidman's Balenciaga Turn, Jenna Ortega Goes Dark for The Face

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Nicole Kidman's Balenciaga Turn, Jenna Ortega Goes Dark for The Face

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Nicole Kidman's Balenciaga Turn, Jenna Ortega Goes Dark for The Face

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Nicole Kidman's Balenciaga Turn, Jenna Ortega Goes Dark for The Face

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Nicole Kidman's Balenciaga Turn, Jenna Ortega Goes Dark for The Face

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Nicole Kidman's Balenciaga Turn, Jenna Ortega Goes Dark for The Face

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Nicole Kidman's Balenciaga Turn, Jenna Ortega Goes Dark for The Face

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Nicole Kidman's Balenciaga Turn, Jenna Ortega Goes Dark for The Face

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Nicole Kidman's Balenciaga Turn, Jenna Ortega Goes Dark for The Face

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Nicole Kidman's Balenciaga Turn, Jenna Ortega Goes Dark for The Face

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Nicole Kidman's Balenciaga Turn, Jenna Ortega Goes Dark for The Face

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Nicole Kidman's Balenciaga Turn, Jenna Ortega Goes Dark for The Face

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Nicole Kidman's Balenciaga Turn, Jenna Ortega Goes Dark for The Face

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Nicole Kidman's Balenciaga Turn, Jenna Ortega Goes Dark for The Face

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Nicole Kidman's Balenciaga Turn, Jenna Ortega Goes Dark for The Face

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Nicole Kidman's Balenciaga Turn, Jenna Ortega Goes Dark for The Face

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Nicole Kidman's Balenciaga Turn, Jenna Ortega Goes Dark for The Face

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Nicole Kidman's Balenciaga Turn, Jenna Ortega Goes Dark for The Face

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Nicole Kidman's Balenciaga Turn, Jenna Ortega Goes Dark for The Face

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Nicole Kidman's Balenciaga Turn, Jenna Ortega Goes Dark for The Face

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad