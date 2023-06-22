Nikki Ogunnaike Named Editor in Chief of Marie Claire

Nikki Ogunnaike will leave Hearst-owned Harper’s Bazaar to become the editor in chief of Marie Claire. The announcement was made Thursday by Hillary Kerr, chief content officer of Marie Claire and Who What Wear, to whom Ogunnaike will report. She starts Aug. 8.

Ogunnaike has been senior digital director at Harper’s Bazaar for the past two-and-a-half years. Prior to that she had stints at Condé Nast-owned GQ and Hearst’s Elle.

“For nearly 30 years, Marie Claire has been the go-to source for women who seek to lead a life of purpose and power,” Ogunnaike said in a statement. “As a longtime admirer, I’m thrilled to join the Marie Claire team and lead this brand into a new era. Women who are passionate about their careers, personal style and the world around them will find a new destination that speaks to their entire identity. I can’t wait to begin this new chapter.”

Added Kerr: “Nikki is an absolute visionary, with a distinct point of view, peerless taste and unparalleled experience. To see her lead this historic brand into a new era and continue to grow Future’s Women’s Network, is unquestionably exciting.”

Ogunnaike joins the title shortly after it was purchased by British company Future, which owns more than a dozen niche trade magazine including Guitar Player and Broadcasting & Cable. She will be tasked with expanding Marie Claire’s fashion and luxury coverage across all platforms; she’ll start with a New York Fashion Week event and Marie Claire’s upcoming November print issue, one of three yearly print issues.

Future acquired Marie Claire from Hearst in 2021 and in September of that year downsized yearly print editions from seven (when it was owned by Hearst) to three. The brand still holds its annual 36-hour Power Trip networking event, and Ogunnaike will be charged with spearheading the invite-only foray, which coincides with the November Power Issue.

Additionally, Shayna Kossove, commercial president of Future’s fashion, beauty and homes revenue team will take on an expanded role leading Future’s branded content studio.