Ntwrk is set to host its first virtual festival.

The video commerce platform is launching a two-day festival called Transfer where attendees can shop, listen to panels, interviews, musical performances and DJ sets. The company is partnering with Edison Chen of 3125c and Clot to curate the event, and tapped street artist Futura 2000 for artistic direction and Zack Bia as musical director.

More than 30 brands and artists will release products during the festival, set for July 28 and 29, which is projected to draw 10 million online viewers and 240,000 shoppers to Ntwrk’s mobile app and platforms such as Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.

“Ntwrk has created many physical experiential activations over the last year and a half and sometime in the distant future we may do that again. But this concept for Transfer was a new idea generated specifically for the current landscape we are in today,” said Ntwrk chief executive officer Aaron Levant.

Levant said the name Transfer is about moving the traditional festival to a digital platform, which has become common of late as entertainment, workouts and other events and activities have been forced to move to the virtual world as a result of the coronavirus.

Levant said he has plans for Transfer to be a biannual event, adding that the next edition will be in the fourth quarter.

“This concept of virtual festivals will be an ongoing theme on Ntwrk,” Levant said. “We’ll not only be creating our own events like Transfer but we’ll also be partnering with other event producers and brands to produce virtual festivals on our platform for different pop-culture fandoms.”

In 2019, Ntwrk received funding from Live Nation and Drake that was put toward collaborations and its Ntwrk Presents event franchise, as well as for concert tickets, exclusive merchandise and artist-driven collections. In April, the platform entered into an exclusive distribution partnership with FaZe Clan.

“We think the future is bright with our market position and business model,” said Levant. “We’ve been lucky and have actually seen tremendous growth in our user base and sales during this time. March and April were our largest months since the inception of the company for new customer acquisition and for year-over-year revenue growth with over 350 percent growth.”