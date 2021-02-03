While Nylon’s print plans in the U.S. are on hold, it’s a different story in France.

The fashion, music and cultural publication, which was acquired by Bustle Digital Group in 2019, will launch in France in March with a print magazine and a website complete with an e-commerce component, it was revealed Wednesday. There will also be Nylon TV, which will be found on its website and centered around original medium and long format video productions. A representative did not respond to request for comment on how frequent the magazine would be, but a release described it as “an innovative format that will be distributed as drops.”

Nylon France will be headed by Elisabeta Tudor, who has been appointed editor in chief, while Nicolas Dureau has been named art director and Eric Buisson and Laurence Lepetit French franchise editors.

Tudor said: “With Nylon.fr, we give a voice to today’s free electrons — artists, celebrities and influencers — and discover those of tomorrow through the prism of fashion, beauty and music. An inclusive editorial line and engaging content formats allow us to address primarily the Millennials and Generation Z — two generations united by their boundless curiosity about the changing society and our place in it.”

View Gallery Related Gallery Fall 2021 Men’s Fashion Trend: Comfort Suiting

It’s understood that the venture is part of a licensing agreement with BDG, but the company — which also publishes Bustle, The Zoe Report and Mic, among others — isn’t involved in day-to-day operations. Nylon has several franchises in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

As for the U.S. print magazine, when BDG relaunched Nylon’s U.S. digital site in April, it revealed it had pushed that back due the pandemic and there’s still no word on when exactly it will happen.

“It’s still a priority for the brand. I think it’s very important that it’s done right, so we’re working through timing. Right now we’re in the midst of the pandemic. There’s a lot of uncertainty so I think we’re just evaluating at this point. But I do think that creating special print editions of Nylon is a way to drive a deeper relationship with our reader so I do want to do it,” Emma Rosenblum, chief content officer of BDG’s lifestyle art, which includes Nylon, said in a recent interview with WWD.

“It’s just a question of pulling the trigger. We now have W Magazine (not in the lifestyle division but in the company) and so I think with that expertise of creating print magazines, it will be easier when we do want to create Nylon print to just do it because we didn’t have that infrastructure in our company before,” she added.

For more, see:

BDG Launches Nylon Digital Issue, Delays Print Edition

Media People: Emma Rosenblum of Bustle Digital Group

What the SPAC? Media’s New Favorite Funding