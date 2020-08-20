O, The Oprah Magazine’s print footprint isn’t disappearing altogether.

Its staff were informed last month that the regular print run would be ending and now Oprah Winfrey has given more details on what that will look like in reality.

In a video posted to the site, Oprah revealed that it will be printing four special issues a year versus 12.

She also confirmed speculation that the regular magazine print run was ending in part because she has grown tired of posing for every cover (sometimes alongside a guest star like editor at large Gayle King).

“There’s been a lot of chatter and a lot of speculation about O The Magazine ending. I want you to know it’s not ending. It’s evolving because after 20 years of covers I think it’s time. I also think it’s a good thing because none of us were meant to stay the same. We evolve with the times. So, yes, we are ending the monthly print edition with this year’s December issue….In 2021 I would to continue with at least 4 special print editions,” she said.

“What’s exciting is that we’re expanding our Oprah magazine web site and our digital presence because how can you exist in 2020-21 without a strong digital presence.”