Oprah Winfrey’s headline-making sit-down with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex brought the ratings for CBS.

The network said 17.1 million people tuned into the Sunday evening broadcast in the U.S., where the Duchess Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made several eye-popping claims about the deterioration of their relationship with the British Royal Family. The two-hour special brought the most viewers CBS has seen for an “entertainment special” since the 2020 Oscars, which pulled in 23 million viewers.

Its influence online was exponential, the network said. The interview drove 12 billion “potential” impressions, or the number of times social media posts about the interview could have been seen by people on various platforms. In the week leading up to the interview, during which there were surprisingly no leaks about what was said, CBS noted more than 28 billion potential impressions online.

“The special dominated the night — with the word Meghan trending [on social media] within the top 10 in the U.S. for 12 hours and peaking at number one,” CBS said. “#OprahMeghanHarry, Archie, Kate, Charles, Diana, William and Royal all trended within the top 10 last night as well.”

As the interview was also available for streaming on various platforms, including the just-launched Paramount+, which CBS is a part of, CBS said it was the network’s “most-streamed event outside of the NFL and Super Bowl Sunday this season.” It also noted that the CBS app, where the interview is available to stream, is now the number-one app in Apple’s app store.

And the impact of the interview is not over yet. It is being licensed to air in the U.K. on Monday.

