Pierre M’Pelé Named Head of Editorial Content at GQ France

The Paris-based editor will oversee the local edition across all platforms.

Pierre M'Pelé.
Pierre M'Pelé. Courtesy of Condé Nast France

PARIS — GQ France has named Pierre A. M’Pelé, best known by his social media handle Pam Boy, as its head of editorial content, effective Nov. 15.

The men’s publication was previously led by editor-in-chief Olivier Lalanne, who exited as part of the global reshuffle at Condé Nast.

M’Pelé, 28, previously worked closely with Katie Grand, first as a senior editor under her tenure at Love Magazine, and more recently as an editor at The Perfect Magazine. He also launched SCRNSHT, a publication curating screenshots of digital conversations with industry insiders and designers from his social media.

M’Pelé, who will be based in Paris, said in a statement he was keen to “bring personal values such as diversity, inclusivity, kindness and empathy in this new role” as he works to build new audiences across all platforms.

As head of editorial content, he will oversee GQ’s editorial presence in France and direct the local print, digital and social strategies. He will report to deputy global editorial director Adam Baidawi.

GQ’s global editorial director Will Welch described M’Pelé as a “modern journalist who has an innate understanding of the way readers engage, communities are built and [the topics] around which audiences gravitate.”

M’Pelé’s appointment is the latest in a series of reshuffles for Condé Nast, as part of a broader strategy set by Roger Lynch, Condé Nast’s chief executive officer, to streamline the company as part of an ongoing turnaround plan.

