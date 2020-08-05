Fairchild Media, a division of Penske Media Inc., today announced that Paul Jowdy, chief business officer and publisher of WWD and its live events division Fairchild Live, is leaving the company after almost nine years to focus on his family and pursue new opportunities.

“Obviously this was a bittersweet decision, but the timing just feels right.” said Jowdy. “The current climate and COVID-19 gave me the opportunity to reflect on the work I’ve done and to think about new challenges that lie ahead. And I’m leaving at a time when the brand is incredibly strong, and more dominant and necessary than ever.”

In his tenure at Fairchild, Jowdy drove global growth and oversaw the reorganization and expansion of Live Events, extending the brand’s event footprint to Asia and Europe. With Jowdy’s leadership, WWD seamlessly transitioned the printed newspaper to a sought after digital media brand, anchored by its web site and Digital Daily. Additionally, WWD’s beauty category grew significantly, with a successful stand-alone product, Beauty Inc, and the launch of a new digital offering in 2020.

“Working at WWD, under the leadership of Jay Penske and the PMC team, has been the most rewarding experience of my career,” continued Jowdy. “Starting with my colleague Jim Fallon, I’ve had the good fortune of working alongside some of the smartest, most creative people in the industry. To be able to say that I led the business division of one of the world’s most iconic media brands for close to a decade is very humbling.”

“Paul has been a valued colleague and collaborator for the last nine years, helping to transition WWD from a print to a leading digital platform,” said James Fallon, editorial director of WWD and Fairchild Media. “His constant enthusiasm for the brand and willingness to partner in developing new editorial products to drive our growth will be sincerely missed.”

“Paul is a talented executive who has contributed an immeasurable amount to the innovation and growth we’ve seen at WWD, particularly in the brand’s expansion internationally,” said PMC chief executive officer Jay Penske.

A successor to Jowdy will be named soon.

Jowdy joined Fairchild in 2011 as senior vice president of WWD and publisher, becoming chief business officer and publisher in March 2018. A 14-year veteran of Condé Nast, Jowdy served as vice president and publisher of Details and, prior to that, as publisher of Bon Appétit from 2005 to 2011.