Paul Stuart continues to break out of its mold.

The New York-based specialty store has partnered with a new creative marketing agency, General Idea, and is launching its first digital outdoor advertising campaign in support of its redesigned e-commerce site, new store openings on Broome Street and in Southampton in New York, and the launch of its fall 2020 collection.

Called “Because Life Should Be Colorful,” the campaign will also include print ads in national consumer publications along with social media ads. The campaign was photographed by Peter Ash Lee and features a cast of real men in the culinary and interior design industries who were photographed wearing Paul Stuart styles around New York City.

“General Idea was selected for this project because they understood our need for a contemporary reinterpretation of our iconic brand image and brand perception in the marketplace and provided the new creative twist we were looking for,” said Paulette Garafalo, Paul Stuart’s chief executive officer. The campaign is intended to highlight “quality and credibility,” she added, “while leveraging the Paul Stuart heritage. Peter’s imagery brings a fresh new perspective of the brand that appeals to a younger demographic.”

Paul Stuart this month opened its first stand-alone CustomLab store for its opening price point made-to-measure collection on Broome Street in SoHo and also has a pop-up in the Hamptons that will remain at least through the end of the year.

Paul Stuart has committed $100,000 to kiosks and digital billboards in SoHo, Midtown and on the Upper East Side, the company said.