Penske Media Corp., the publisher of Rolling Stone, Variety and WWD, among others, has tapped Brooke Jaffe, the former women’s fashion director of Bloomingdale’s, as head of public affairs and communications.

In her new role, Jaffe will direct corporate messaging, media communications and issue management and will serve as a PMC media spokesperson. She will also have oversight on all partnerships with celebrities, influencers and media outlets on brand-building initiatives across all brands, including The Hollywood Reporter, Billboard and Vibe, which PMC now operates in a new partnership with MRC.

Jaffe begins her new role immediately, reporting to vice president of human resources and corporate communications Lauren Utecht and vice president of talent relations Rebecca Bienstock. She will be based in Los Angeles.

“Brooke is uniquely qualified to step into this role — she is a poised communicator with an impressive background in business. She understands PMC’s premium brands as well as she understands content creation and strategy,” said Utecht and Bienstock in a joint statement.

Jaffe has been a contributor to PMC for the past year, creating video and written content for Variety, Stylecaster and ARTnews. Prior to that, Jaffe worked in retail and fashion media, including a decade as Bloomingdale’s women’s fashion director, where she was responsible for determining business trends, discovering emerging talent and brand messaging. In addition, she was a company spokesperson.

She also held a fashion director role at fashion home service concept Fitz, aimed at helping women organize their closets.

Jaffe began her career in Vogue magazine’s accessories department as an assistant editor. She then joined InStyle magazine, where she held the position of accessories editor.

“I am thrilled to join PMC’s world-class team of executives and creative thought leaders in the midst of exciting growth and innovation,” said Jaffe. “It will be a privilege to share our brand story and unparalleled portfolio with new audiences and partners in compelling and creative ways.”

