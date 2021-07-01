Penske Media Corp., the parent of Fairchild Media Group as well as titles spanning from Rolling Stone to Variety and The Hollywood Reporter, today revealed plans to launch LA3C, an annual three-day festival celebrating Los Angeles. The festival’s logo, LA3C, stands for Los Angeles (LA), the Capital of Creativity & Culture (3C). The first event will take place Dec. 2 to 4 at venues throughout Los Angeles.

PMC said the festival “will be a curation of best-in-class experiences and events across a range of locations throughout L.A. County that will welcome visitors from around the world.” The aim is to celebrate the city’s diversity and creative communities via events including comedy appearances, live concerts and performances, culinary experiences, actor roundtables, and fashion activations.

The goal is to leverage the access and expertise of all of PMC’s properties, which also include Deadline, Billboard, Vibe, Sportico, She Media, Art News, Robb Report and LDJ.

Jay Penske, PMC’s chairman and chief executive officer, has appointed impact investor and nonprofit leader Juan Mora as LA3C’s CEO.

“This will be the first festival of its kind to fortify a city that combines talent, diversity and culture like no other while engaging with organizations solving some of the city’s pressing challenges,” said Mora. “Jay’s vision and the commitment to positively impact the city of Los Angeles is inspiring. I plan to leverage the expertise of Penske Media’s iconic brands to create an experience for all visitors, and we invite creatives, musicians, and artists to join in our mission.”

“Los Angeles’ influence and inspiration permeates globally. After 18 months of isolation, it feels now is the time for gathering around the elements of culture that connect us,” said Penske. “We welcome the opportunity to engage Los Angeles’ diverse communities and we have allocated resources to invest back into the city through support of local nonprofit organizations. With Juan’s leadership and experience across mission driven businesses, this event and its potential impact are limitless.”

