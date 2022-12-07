×
Wednesday's Digital Daily: December 7, 2022

Fashion

Carolina Herrera Pre-Fall 2023

Business

Brunello Cucinelli Raises 2022 Sales Guidance, Stands by Gradual Growth Strategy

Business

Prada’s Succession Plan Scores With Analysts

Penske Media Corporation Acquires Artforum Magazine

The 60-year-old contemporary art title joins PMC's constellation of magazines including ARTNews and Art in America.

Art Forum Magazine Covers
Covers from Artforum. Courtesy Photo

Penske Media Corporation (PMC) has acquired Artforum International Magazine, the company said Wednesday. The magazine, a leading voice in the contemporary art world, is the latest acquisition for PMC, which also owns WWD, and in 2018, purchased ARTNews and Art in America.

Artforum, which marked its 60th anniversary this year, will retain editorial autonomy from PMC’s other art-related brands. The executive teams also will remain, including publisher and associate publisher Danielle McConnell and Kate Koza, respectively, and editor David Velasco. Longtime publisher and Artforum shareholder, Anthony Korner, will remain in an ambassadorial role. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“Artforum’s quality and authority in the art world is unparalleled,” PMC chairman and chief executive officer Jay Penske said in a statement announcing the acquisition. “Over the last 60 years, they have built a culture- and genre-defining brand known around the world, with one of the few insightful global perspectives on art. I have great admiration for the hard work Tony, Danielle, Kate and David have done to make Artforum such a success. I look forward to a bright future with this very talented team.”

McConnell added that PMC’s “media infrastructure will provide dynamic, amplified opportunities for Artforum’s international community of artists, galleries, museums and other valued partners.”  

“Our highest priority is to maintain the continued legacy of our print publication while ensuring a vigorous digital expansion. We are thrilled to work alongside Jay Penske, who has understood these objectives from the outset,” she said.

“I’m proud to have been part of Artforum’s impressive evolution as the leading voice and record of contemporary art during my time as publisher,” said Korner. “As Artforum looks to its next chapter, we have found a strong steward in Jay Penske and PMC. PMC is committed to Artforum’s mission and invested in ensuring the magazine continues to uphold the highest editorial standards in the industry.”

Artforum was founded in San Francisco in 1962 by John P. Irwin Jr., with an editorial mission to cover the California art scene, and as a counterweight to New York City, the perpetual center of gravity of contemporary American art. But by the early ’70s, Artforum had relocated (physically and spiritually) to New York, where it remains. The magazine was largely reimagined by Velasco, who took the helm in early 2018, at the dawn of the MeToo movement. His first cover featured a self-portrait by HIV-positive artist Kia LeBeija.  Artist and activist Nan Goldin revealed her addiction to OxyContin in a searing 2018 piece, which would lead to the founding of PAIN (Prescription Addiction Intervention Now) and her campaign to expose the complicity of the Sackler family, erstwhile art world philanthropists and owners of Purdue Pharma, in an opioid epidemic that has killed thousands of Americans.

“I look forward to continuing our work with the brilliant writers, artists and editors who have made this magazine a touchstone for generations,” said Velasco in a statement. “I’m confident that PMC is the right partner for Artforum as we deepen our commitment to our community and build new ways to communicate our mission across a variety of media.”

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Hot Summer Bags

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

