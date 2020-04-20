In the magazine world, it’s not just Condé Nast that has been forced to take action as it grapples with a coronavirus-related plunge in advertising revenues.

People and InStyle owner Meredith Corp. has just withdrawn guidance about its fiscal 2020 performance, paused its stock dividend payments and cut salaries in a bid to counter the advertising slump facing the publishing world. Meredith’s share price was down around 12 percent on Monday to $12.78 in mid-morning trading.

“The COVID-19 crisis has created an extremely challenging business environment, including significant advertising campaign cancellations and delays,” said Meredith president and chief executive officer Tom Harty in an update to investors.

“While our financial position is strong, given the impact on advertising — which represents approximately half of our revenue mix — we are proactively taking aggressive actions to strengthen our liquidity and enhance our financial flexibility in the near-term to effectively navigate the current environment,” he added.

This includes implementing reductions in board of directors’ fees and executive and exempt employee salaries, as well as “even tighter control” over production costs and variable expenses.

A spokesperson did not immediately respond to request for comment on salary reductions and whether there would be layoffs as part of the cost-cutting measures.

As for the dividend, which the company raised just over two months ago, Meredith will look to resume payments once advertising market conditions improve.

The publisher also cautioned that given market volatility and material declines in equity prices, it expects to record “material non-cash impairment charges related to certain indefinite-lived intangible assets, including goodwill, trademarks and FCC broadcast licenses, as well as real estate lease assets.” It will provide an update on that when it reports third-quarter results in May.

Like other media companies, Meredith’s advertising woes come despite a rise in engagement, with it stating that traffic to digital sites was up 40 percent in April, while for Meredith’s local news digital sites it was up 50 percent in the third quarter.

Exactly a week ago, Condé, the publisher of Vogue, Vanity Fair, GQ and Glamour, among others, told staffers that it is cutting salaries of those making more than $100,000 by between 10 percent and 20 percent, effective May 1. The reductions will be in place for five months across all markets. Ceo Roger Lynch will take a 50 percent reduction in his base salary, as will the external members of its board.

The rest of the executive leadership team — which includes Vogue editor in chief and Condé Nast artistic director Anna Wintour, who is one of the publishing company’s highest-paid executives — will reduce their base salaries by 20 percent.

Other media companies that have made cuts include New York Magazine owner Vox Media, Bustle Digital Media, BuzzFeed, Fortune Media and Gannett Media.

