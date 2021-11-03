Pete Davidson’s Billboard for Moose Knuckles Is Mounted in His Hometown Staten Island

Pete Davidson, who is fronting the Moose Knuckles campaign, visited his hometown of Staten Island, N.Y., Tuesday with his friends to unveil his first billboard for Moose Knuckles’ fall 2021 collection campaign.

“Much love always to Staten Island. I grew up here and I’ll always stay here. Shout out to Moose Knuckles for making it happen,” said Davidson, who stars on “Saturday Night Live.”

As reported, the campaign was photographed by David LaChapelle and styled by Kyle Luu. It is playful and whimsical and features a frozen cityscape, including an eight-foot ice wave and a life-sized ice motorcycle — inviting consumers to reexamine what they truly need from their outerwear. The ads were shot in a studio in Los Angeles.

The billboard serves as a backdrop for Davidson’s community and roots.

For the photograph, Davidson, who was lensed with his friends, is seen wearing a Moose Knuckles Westmore jacket in orange/gray plaid. HIs friends are decked out in Moose Knuckles as well.

