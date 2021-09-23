Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday’s Digital Daily: September 23, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Accessories

EXCLUSIVE: Pandora New ‘Me’ Line Taps Addison Rae, Charli XCX, More

Fashion

Fendi RTW Spring 2022

Business

New Fellowship for Black Entrepreneurs Aims to Tackle Racial Wealth Gap

Pete Davidson on Modeling in the Moose Knuckles Campaign, Wearing a Dress at the Met and Desire for His Own Line

Davidson stars in the Moose Knuckles campaign with Emily Ratajkowski and Adwoa Aboah.

Pete Davidson, Adwoa Aboah and Emily
Pete Davidson, Adwoa Aboah and Emily Ratajkowski in the Moose Knuckles fall 2021 ad campaign.

 Pete Davidson, star of “Saturday Night Live,”  is having a busy extra-curricular life.

During his “SNL” break, which he equated to summer vacation from school, Davidson shot the Moose Knuckles fall ad campaign, along with Emily Ratajkowski and Adwoa Aboah, which broke this week.

“I’m a fan of Moose Knuckles, and when they reached out, I was like, ‘Oh, really? Oh s–t.’ I had a great time. I’m friendly with Emily Ratajkowski and I know her husband really well. I’m like nervous to do modeling stuff, and I don’t ever look at myself that way, but when I found out she was doing it and felt ‘oh, that will be fun and I’ll get to hang,’ it’s an easy decision to make.”

The campaign, photographed by David LaChapelle and styled by Kyle Luu, is playful and whimsical and features a frozen cityscape, including an 8-foot ice wave and a life-sized ice motorcycle — inviting consumers to reexamine what they truly need from their outerwear. The ads were shot in a studio in Los Angeles.

Related Galleries

“It was really funny watching everyone scramble to get the ice sculpture shots because everything was melting,” said Davidson.

The ads highlight Moose Knuckles’ Comptoir Puffer and Tracadie Jacket on Ratajkowski, the Oar River Jacket and Naufrage Jacket on Davidson, and the Gataga Puffer and Afton Vest on Aboah.

Pete Davidson on Modeling in Moose
Emily Ratajkowski in the purple jacket for Moose Knuckles.

Davidson, who previously appeared in a campaign for Smartwater, said this was his first fashion campaign. “I have a newfound respect for models. It is not easy. Being yelled at. It’s such a crazy experience, so hats off to them.”

Pete Davidson on Modeling in Moose
Adwoa Aboah in the Afton Vest in the Moose Knuckles campaign. David LaChapelle, courtesy shot.

Why were they yelling?

“They don’t yell at you. It’s just, ‘pose,” ‘do this,’ and you’re like ‘OK.’” He said he wore a lot of jackets with no shirt. “During one photo, Emily and Adwoa were fishermen and they had to reel in the fish, and I was the fish. And I still hear this in my sleep, David LaChapelle going, ‘you’re a fish, Peter, you’re a fish. Be a fish for me baby, you’re a fish.'”

Was he convincing as a fish?

“I doubt it,” said Davidson. Asked whether he was compensated with any jackets from Moose Knuckles, he said: “I sure hope they send some. I picked out two of them and I think I’m getting them soon. Winter is coming.”

Pete Davidson on Modeling in Moose
Pete Davidson on a life-sized iced motorcycle for Moose Knuckles.

Davidson said he was familiar with the Canadian jackets even before the campaign shoot. “I feel like I got my money back because they’re expensive jackets. The last two years I bought Moose Knuckles jackets. So when they reached out, I was like, ‘Of course, yes.’”

Davidson said they’ll be putting billboards up in his hometown, Staten Island. “We only have like two billboards in Staten Island, and they’re using them for the campaign,” said Davidson. They go up Oct. 15, “so I get to annoy the whole island.” The global campaign will also appear online and in digital channels, along with a few indie print titles.

Davidson is about to start rehearsing for the new season of “SNL,” which begins Oct. 2 with Owen Wilson as the first host. “It all starts next week. Everybody is like emailing and texting each other so we’re all getting into the habit again,” he said.

Besides appearing in the outerwear campaign, Davidson has been making some fashion statements of his own.

Last week he attended the Met Ball wearing a Thom Browne dress. “I really enjoyed wearing a dress. I thought it was really fun. There’s a breeze that goes up there, and it’s really easy to pee. There’s a lot of freedom,” he said. He said he would wear a dress again. “I will for sure be wearing dresses in my future.”

However, he doesn’t foresee writing a sketch for “SNL” with guys in dresses. “I don’t think there’s anything funny about it. I just thought it was cool,” he said.

He explained that Thom Browne’s people showed him a couple  of things and there were a few “kind of like a dress,” and then there was “the dress.”

“If you’re going to go half, you might as well go full dress,” he said.

He said he enjoyed himself at the gala. “I thought it was hilarious that I was there. I just kept laughing. It’s such a spectacle and there are such cool people there. I just thought it was really funny that I was there. I had a great time,” said Davidson, noting it was his first time at the event.

Davidson said he’d love to design his own collection of clothing some day.

“We’re internally talking about it and trying to figure out if anybody would actually want to do that with me,” he said. He said he’s into sweatpants and sweatshirts. “I’d like to make very cozy stuff. I think it’s very interesting what people find comfortable and it’s part of their identity. It’s important,” he said.

As for upcoming projects, Davidson said they’re finishing the script for a Joey Ramone movie, directed by Jason Orley, which will start filming in January and February. Asked if he’s starring in it, he said, “Shockingly yes.” He is set to play Joey Ramone in the Netflix film “I Slept With Joey Ramone.”  He also directed his buddy Paul Virzi in a stand-up comedy special for Comedy Central.

“They’re not letting me direct anything crazy yet. It’s my first time directing, and I really had a wonderful time, and Paul crushed it and I’m excited for people to see it.” It will come out close to the New Year.

FOR MORE STORIES:

Victor Luis Elevated to CEO of Moose Knuckles

Moose Knuckles to Stop Using Fur 

Moose Knuckles Names Joseph McGee to Top Women’s Design Role

Moose Knuckles Pursues Pop-up Strategy, Expects Double-digit Growth

Pete Davidson on Modeling in Moose

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Pete Davidson on Modeling in Moose

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Pete Davidson on Modeling in Moose

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Pete Davidson on Modeling in Moose

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Pete Davidson on Modeling in Moose

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Pete Davidson on Modeling in Moose

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Pete Davidson on Modeling in Moose

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Pete Davidson on Modeling in Moose

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Pete Davidson on Modeling in Moose

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Pete Davidson on Modeling in Moose

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Pete Davidson on Modeling in Moose

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Pete Davidson on Modeling in Moose

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Pete Davidson on Modeling in Moose

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Pete Davidson on Modeling in Moose

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Pete Davidson on Modeling in Moose

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Pete Davidson on Modeling in Moose

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Pete Davidson on Modeling in Moose

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Pete Davidson on Modeling in Moose

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Pete Davidson on Modeling in Moose

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Pete Davidson on Modeling in Moose

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Pete Davidson on Modeling in Moose

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Pete Davidson on Modeling in Moose

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Pete Davidson on Modeling in Moose

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Pete Davidson on Modeling in Moose

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Pete Davidson on Modeling in Moose

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Pete Davidson on Modeling in Moose

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Pete Davidson on Modeling in Moose

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Pete Davidson on Modeling in Moose

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Pete Davidson on Modeling in Moose

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Pete Davidson on Modeling in Moose

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Pete Davidson on Modeling in Moose

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Pete Davidson on Modeling in Moose

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Pete Davidson on Modeling in Moose

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Pete Davidson on Modeling in Moose

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Pete Davidson on Modeling in Moose

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Pete Davidson on Modeling in Moose

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Pete Davidson on Modeling in Moose

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad