Philippe Starck, Bottega Veneta Top Design Week Charts

MILAN — An international mix of more than 2,000 home and design brands contributed to $24.6 million in media impact value during design week and the 61st edition of Salone del Mobile trade show here in April, Launchmetrics, the data research and insights company said in a study shared with WWD Thursday.

Named “The Power of Salone del Mobile,” the report showed design maverick Philippe Starck, who joined forces with Dior and Alessi during design week, topped the rankings, while Bottega Veneta and Cassina followed with powerful brand heritage initiatives.

“The competition at Salone del Mobile 2023 was fierce, with many luxury fashion brands showcasing their home lines and vying for the spotlight. However, thanks in part to the highly Instagrammable collaboration with Dior, Philippe Starck emerged as the clear winner of this year’s Salone del Mobile,” Launchmetrics said in the study. Starck took the lead with $819,000 in MIV, which measures the effectiveness of media placements, the company said. Bottega Veneta ranked second, with $368,000 in MIV, followed closely by Cassina with $319,000 in MIV.

“It is interesting to note that three of the four top brands in our ranking all had a focus on their brand heritage,” Launchmetrics said, noting Bottega Veneta presented a collection on the evolution of its signature Intrecciato weaving technique. Cassina’s exhibit “Heritage and Innovation” was dedicated to exploring the company’s roots and relationship with the contemporary design world.

During Design Week and Salone del Mobile, which ran April 17 to 23, Instagram outranked other social media platforms “by a landslide,” according to the report. A total of 68 percent of placements were on Instagram.

Bottega Veneta collaborated with architect and artist Gaetano Pesce with a project celebrating its signature Intrecciato weave. Courtesy of Bottega Veneta

Armani Casa ranked fourth generating $289,000 in MIV during the event in which it opened the doors to its storied Palazzo Orsini couture atelier to the city. The brand averaged $2,000 in MIV per placement across 151 placements, leveraging print channels, with drove 53 percent of their MIV. Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera was the top placement for Armani Casa, and gained an overall $14,500 in MIV for the brand, with a reach of 20 million.

A Launchmetrics chart showing its MIV® ranking for Salone del Mobile. Courtesy of Launchmetrics

Louis Vuitton also emerged prominently, generating $132,000 in MIV for a single post on April 19. A second post generated the same day tied with Dior’s April 20th post for $123,000 in MIV.

Last week, Launchmetrics, announced that it expanded into homewares and sportswear to maximize its potential pool of clients.

“These are the two sectors where we see very strong potential in the next few years,” Michael Jais, chief executive officer of Launchmetrics, told WWD at the time, forecasting that the firm would double its pool of potential clients in the near term. “Homeware is the new beauty.”

Michael Jais Courtesy of Launchmetrics

The company expects revenues to increase by more than 20 percent in 2023 through a mix of organic growth and acquisitions. In 2022, Launchmetrics met its target of posting revenues of more than $50 million and turned profitable, with a customer base of more than 1,200 companies.

Jais became aware of the growth opportunities in the home decor segment last year following the company’s acquisition of media planning firm DMR Group, its biggest competitor, which had around 100 clients in the sector.

Salone del Mobile, the world’s premier six day home and interiors trade show, ended here on a high note, recording a 15 percent year-over-year rise in visitors to 307,418 people.