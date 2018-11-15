The second issue of American director/photographer Mary Rozzi’s independently published feminist fashion and beauty magazine, The September Issues, hits the newsstand on Nov. 16. Titled “Seduction,” the biannual magazine — which featuring only female contributors — tapped Alewya Demmisse and Sveta Black as its cover stars along with the work of Laura Bailey, Lauren Wasser, Tessa Kuragi, Maisie Cousins, Kristen Liu-Wong, Marilyn Minter and Juno Calypso inside.

The magazine explores all the gray areas of seduction — messiness, tenderness, playfulness — in an effort to explore evolving societal values and its relationship to female sensuality. Its editorials also buck the norm. For example, founder and editor in chief Rozzi teamed with performance artist Millie Brown, known for her collaborations with Lady Gaga, for a performance photo series on pollination, exploring the marriage of flower and bee and the regeneration of life on earth.

After two decades working as a photographer for luxury brands such as La Perla, Yves Saint Laurent and Chanel, and shooting talent such as Salma Hayek, Charlize Theron, Michelle Williams, Jessica Chastain, Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep and Lupita Nyong’o for publications including Elle, Marie Claire, Vanity Fair and Vogue, Rozzi started to ask herself, “Women support fashion, but how does fashion actually support women? Are there enough diverse voices in the industry?”

“As a working professional, I felt alienated by the exciting, emerging dialogue surrounding women, identity and power,” Rozzi said. “I launched The September Issues as a tangible space where I could make the kind of work that I was craving — and also witness others doing it — a catalyst for more. It’s a collection of diverse ideas and voices that are strong, creative, empowered, yet under-represented in the mainstream.”

Each issue sponsors a chosen charity or cause. For Issue 2, it is the mental health nonprofit Crisis Text Line, taking a closer look at the global mental health crisis.