Piers Morgan Returns to U.S. Screens in International Deal With Fox News Media

Piers Morgan has parlayed his public Twitter battles and crusade against “wokeness” into an international deal with Rupert Murdoch’s Fox News Media that will give the former CNN and “Good Morning Britain” host a new platform in America.

The deal will have Morgan hosting a new daily program that will air in the U.S., U.K. and Australia. He’ll also pen a column for Murdoch-owned The Sun and The New York Post and will write a follow-up to his bestseller “Wake Up” for Murdoch’s HarperCollins.

His new daily show — set to launch in early 2022 — will be produced out of London with Winnie Dunbar Nelson, who worked with Morgan on GMB producing. It will stream in the U.S. on Fox Nation, in the U.K. on new service TalkTV and on Sky News Australia. He’ll also host a series of true crime documentaries.

The deal returns Morgan to the Murdoch empire, where he began his career as a reporter for the British tabloid The Sun.

“I’m thrilled to be returning to News Corp. which is where I began my media career more than 30 years ago,” Morgan said in a statement unveiling the deal. “Rupert Murdoch has been a constant and fearless champion of free speech and we are going to be building something new and very exciting together. I want my global show to be a fearless forum for lively debate and agenda-setting interviews, and a place that celebrates the right of everyone to have an opinion, and for those opinions to be vigorously examined and challenged.”

Morgan famously quit GMB earlier this year after a furious backlash over comments he made on the program about Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah Winfrey. Most pointedly questioned Markle’s contention that she felt suicidal and sought support from the palace only to be turned down.

“I’m sorry, I don’t believe a word she said, Meghan Markle,” he said on GMB. “I wouldn’t believe it if she read me a weather report.”

His commentary elicited a record number (more than 40,000) of public complaints to U.K. regulator OfCom.