Fairchild Media, a division of Penske Media Corporation, is pleased to announce the promotion of two senior leaders, Michael Atmore and Edward Hertzman.

Michael Atmore, previously brand development director of Fairchild Media and editorial director of Footwear News, has been named chief brand officer of Fairchild Media. Atmore will continue to oversee the editorial direction of Footwear News while helping to drive editorial content and stronger branding across all Fairchild Media properties, including WWD, Beauty Inc, Sourcing Journal and Fairchild Live.

“Every title in the Fairchild portfolio is a market dominator and in these incredible times, we know our readers need us more than ever before,” said Atmore. “I look forward to deepening the digital prowess to create the kind of content that plays on our incredible history while defining the future.”

“Michael has done a phenomenal job growing the size and scale of the Footwear News audience,” said PMC chief executive officer Jay Penske. “He has been instrumental in building and driving successful e-commerce initiatives at FN, which will be a key focus area across all Fairchild Media titles.”

“Footwear News continues to break records with its traffic numbers, and I look forward to working with Michael across the Fairchild Media portfolio,” continued Penske.

Hertzman, previously founder and president of Sourcing Journal, has been promoted to executive vice president of Fairchild Media, founder and president of Sourcing Journal. Hertzman will be responsible for growing the businesses of all Fairchild Media titles, in addition to continuing to lead the day-to-day operations at Sourcing Journal.

As an added responsibility, Hertzman will be tasked with growing Fairchild Media’s strategic content studio. Custom, strategic content has been an extremely successful endeavor across all the brands, producing engaging, informative and interactive content with the goal of helping industry partners elevate themselves in a highly competitive market.

“I’m looking forward to the opportunity to help shape the future of these iconic publications and to empower the next generation of industry executives at this pivotal time,” said Hertzman. “The combined power behind these brands will enable PMC to create a level of content, products and events that is unmatched. As the industry finds its footing in this new normal, I’m confident that custom and strategic content, which has already proven to be a lifeline for our fashion clients, will play a vital role in enabling brands, retailers and suppliers to differentiate themselves in this highly competitive market.”

“Eddie has grown the Sourcing Journal brand exponentially since PMC’s acquisition, in both revenue and editorial coverage,” said ceo Penske. “I am thrilled to continue working with Eddie as he helps to grow not only our content studio, but the entire Fairchild business.”

Prior to joining Fairchild in 1997, Atmore was founding editorial director and publisher of Footwear Plus. He has an extensive background in retail, having served as editorial director for a group of retail-based publications at International Thomson. He has also held top editorial positions at U.S. Business Press and Harcourt Brace.

Hertzman received a degree in economics from NYU and spent more than a decade working as a top executive for major sourcing companies all over the world, including Synergies Worldwide and Pearl Global. He has partnered with globally recognized retailers and wholesalers all over the world with special expertise in Pakistan, Bangladesh, India and China. Hertzman sits on the board of Delivering Good, a charitable organization that channels the resources of the fashion industry to those in need. In 2009, in response to a need in the industry, he founded Sourcing Journal Online, which was acquired by PMC in 2017.