PARIS — French media is also being affected by the spread of the coronavirus, or COVID-19.

French society magazine Point de Vue has suspended its publication, according to an Instagram post published by editor in chief Adélaïde de Clermont-Tonnerre.

“In line with the measures taken by the French president, the editors of Point de Vue have decided that our magazine will not be published this week of March 18,” wrote the editor of the weekly publication, which is owned by a consortium including Artémis, the investment arm of the Pinault family. “It’s a grave decision for us, as our title was going to celebrate its 75th anniversary this month.”

This decision was made following what De Clermont-Tonnerre, contacted by WWD, described as a “serious suspicion” of a case of COVID-19 within the title’s editorial team, although the contamination is yet to be confirmed.

The editor added that the suspension was temporary. “We would like to resume publication as fast as possible, but it’s quite complex,” she said. The magazine, which primarily deals with news relating to international royalty and society figures, will instead focus on its web site.

As France enters its second day of lockdown mode, Point de Vue is not the only French magazine to pin its hopes on digital.

Vanity Fair France has just launched a digital diary centering on life in confinement, available for free on the magazine’s web site. The first contributor to the “Quotidien de la Quarantaine,” or “quarantine daily” in English, is writer Simon Liberati.

The publication had also made its March issue available for free download on its web site, as has Vogue Paris, also a Condé Nast France title.

Vanity Fair France isn’t considering suspending its publication, according to editorial director Joseph Ghosn.

“Our issue 78 is currently in the works,” he told WWD. “As we’re putting it together while in confinement, I hope it will reflect our mind-set and all the things we are creating and inventing during this period.”