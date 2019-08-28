Sophie Roche Conti, formerly partner and vice president in the New York office of French publicity firm Catherine Miran, has struck out on her own.

This month the Franco-American launches Conti Communications, a publicity and strategy agency that she hopes will “find the sweet spot between what you expect of an in-house PR director and the dynamic energy and ideas you get from working with a consultancy agency.”

While based in New York, the firm will look to tackle event, VIP, editorial and copywriting services as well as brand positioning and digital creative strategy on a global scale.

Conti and Miran launched their joint partnership four years ago, spearheading a PR roster that balanced big business clients like Roxy and Zadig & Voltaire with youth culture-leaning lines like Elizabeth Hilfiger’s Foo and Foo streetwear brand and the body-positive denim line Miaou. The firm also introduced buzzy French brands including Amelie Pichard, Carel and Yasmine Eslami to the U.S. market.

Conti aims for her new agency to “work with brands that share a similar customer instead of focusing on one specific category of product.” Most of her clients’ businesses include an angle of sustainability.

She says the firm’s assortment of beauty, fashion, lifestyle, entertainment and art accounts appeal to “a super discerning customer that has moved on from traditional luxury. The definition of luxury has changed and the brands we grew up understanding as luxury have begun to feel big and diluted. This customer wants to feel like they are discovering something and they are thinking about how things are produced and their carbon footprint.”

Conti Communications’ launch roster includes former Calvin Klein creative director Francisco Costa’s new skincare line Costa Brazil; Emily Ratajkowski’s swimwear and intimates line Inamorata Woman; Puss Puss magazine’s new creative service studio; The MaxMara Group’s advance contemporary brand Max & Co., and Rachelle Hruska’s Lingua Franca knitwear line, among others.