Chris Giglio has been named a partner at Kekst CNC, part of Publicis Groupe.

At his new company, which handles U.S. media for LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, as well as other firms, the public relations and crisis management expert will be working with a number of fashion and retail clients, as well as other sectors.

Giglio joins from corporate and crisis practice HL Strategic Solutions, where he was president. There he worked with the likes of Tory Burch, PVH Corp. and Eataly. He also represented Shepard Smith, in connection with his recent departure from Fox News, as well as New York Yankees manager Brian Cashman.

Previously, he held positions at investigations firm Kroll Associates and NBC News, where he served as an investigative producer on “Dateline.” He has also had stints at Rubenstein Associates and the Estée Lauder Cos. Inc. and has worked in Asia and the Middle East.