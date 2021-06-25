Public relations executive Jeremy Murphy, a self-described “sarcastic, embittered veteran of the media industry,” has inked a deal with Skyhorse to publish the humor book “F*ck Off, Chloe: Tips for Surviving the OMGs and FMLs in Your Media Career.” Lampooning industries he has worked in, Murphy, who started his career as a journalist before a 14-year stint as vice president of communications at CBS, shares his love, scorn, hatred and amusement for his professions with snarky humor, observations and tips.

“’F*ck Off, Chloe’ is an unvarnished, ‘come to Jesus’ wake-up call for media people who have drank too much Kool-Aid, and a cathartic smoke break for those who ordered scotch,” said Murphy, who went on to found 360bespoke, a New York-based boutique PR agency in New York, catering to a roster of lifestyle, beauty and fashion clients.

“I’ve tried to capture everything I love and hate about our industry and put it into lists, charts and graphs — even people who only WhatsApp will understand,” he continued. “It’s honest, hopefully funny, spiteful in the right places, full of cold revenge, and likely to be the end of my career in media. So, overall, win-win.”

As for who Chloe is, Murphy believes she “represents that person we’ve all met: the entitled 23-year-old who expects a trophy for coming to work, and a raise her first week.”

“Hopefully, this book will help her, too. And she’ll remember this gesture after Kinsey & Co. tells her who to let go when WME buys the firm,” he quipped.

Book interest in Murphy’s musings came about thanks to a private Facebook group called PR Marketing and Media Czars, where he began posting snarky lists about media that annoys him to the 20,000-plus member community.

Kathleen Schmidt, publicity director of Skyhorse, said, “Acquiring Jeremy’s book was an easy decision. His posts in the PR Czars Facebook group were often the very first thing that made me laugh during the day, and I know ‘Chloe’ will do the same for many others in this topsy-turvy industry.”

The book, which will be published March 1, includes illustrations by artist Darren Greenblatt, who has been featured in Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar, Allure, Marie Claire, and WWD.

Murphy is also developing a multi-episode TV series called “House of Medici,” an action series set in London and Florence, with actor/ producer James Brolin and producer Scott Hart.

