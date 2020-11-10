Purple PR is opening a Miami outpost.

The new office will be the London-based company’s third in the U.S. after opening in New York in 2013 and in Los Angeles three years later. Purple also has an office in Hong Kong after acquiring local fashion and lifestyle public relations firm Prime earlier this year.

According to chief executive officer Fergus Lawlor, Purple’s Miami offering will be the same as its other offices, targeting hospitality, design, fashion, beauty and wellness clients. Current Miami clients include The Standard Miami Beach Spa and Artechouse.

“Purple has been active and present in Miami and the regeneration of Miami Beach for a number of years — from working with Ian Schrager on our initial client in Miami, the Delano Hotel, through to launching the Miami Beach Edition,” he said. “We have collaborated on a number of other leading hospitality, retail destinations, cultural events (specifically during Art Basel Miami Beach) and fashion shows in Miami over the company’s 23-year history and understand the strategic value to brands of seeing Miami as a central hub and gateway into Latin America, especially with existing clients increasingly having exciting developments within the region.”

While many companies are operating largely virtually amid the pandemic and looking to break their leases, Purple has signed for a physical location in Miami’s Edgewater neighborhood. Explaining the decision, Lawlor added that “this opening has been on the cards for over 12 months, so it was long before the pandemic took hold, and whilst being cautious we are optimistic for the future.”

It will start with a team of four (executive vice presidents Andrew Lister and Kathleen Barnea Spink, vice president Kristen Chin and associate account director Alex Watson), but is looking to make more hires, especially to expand into influencer relations. This is a turnaround from a few months ago when, like many other p.r. companies, Purple had to make some layoffs in the U.S and the U.K. as the spread of COVID-19 hit business.

Purple’s other clients include Bally, Kevyn Aucoin, Anastasia Beverly Hills, Fabergé, Golden Goose, Lacoste, Edition Hotels and Freehand Hotels.

