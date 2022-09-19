British Fashion Publications Focus on Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral

The majority of British fashion titles paused rolling out London Fashion Week and general fashion, beauty and lifestyle content on Monday and dedicated their coverage to Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.

British Vogue released a series of articles on its website as well as social media about the arrivals of the Princess of Wales, Duchess of Sussex and Prince George and Princess Charlotte at the queen’s funeral at Westminster Abbey, as well as an explainer detailing the arrangements of the funeral.

The British versions of Elle, Harper’s Bazaar, Cosmopolitan, Grazia and Glamour took a similar approach.

Indie fashion titles such as i-D, Dazed & Confused, and The Face did not change their websites for the occasion, but they have stopped posting fashion week-related content across social media channels.

Many fashion editors at these titles have also decided to follow the British Fashion Council’s guidance on not posting street-style images of themselves until the day after the funeral.

London Fashion Week was set to run from last Friday to Tuesday, but no shows or events will take place no Monday. Most of the shows originally scheduled for Monday have been moved to Tuesday.

Richard Quinn, the inaugural recipient of the Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design, has moved his show from Sunday night to Tuesday at 7 p.m., to close London Fashion Week.

It’s understood that Quinn will pay tribute to the monarch, who turbocharged his fashion career when she sat in his front row and handed him the award in 2018. It was her very first visit to London Fashion Week.