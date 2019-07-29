QVC, which characterizes itself as a “multiplatform retailer,” is piloting its first talk show, with Kim Gravel as its host.

The show, called “Kim Gravel Now,” debuts Aug. 10, and continues for a four-episode series on successive Saturday nights.

QVC, part of Qurate Retail Inc. which also operates HSN, Zulily and the Cornerstone brands, said the show is unscripted. Gravel will hold conversations on such themes as community, connecting, womanhood and “big secrets” with “compelling personalities” yet to be disclosed. She’ll also showcase products that QVC sells, though none of her own products.

Gravel, an entrepreneur, former Miss Georgia and beauty pageant expert, joined QVC in 2016 with the launch of Belle by Kim Gravel, an inclusive apparel collection for women “of all shapes and sizes.” In 2017, Gravel introduced a beauty line with QVC called Belle Beauty by Kim Gravel. She was also once a makeup artist for Christian Dior.

“QVC is all about brands with great stories and great storytellers — someone who is authentic and passionate — so to have Kim host our new talk show-style pilot is perfect,” said Sue Schick, vice president of talent for QVC U.S. “She’s our current, modern girlfriend of empowerment and encouragement.”