Rag & Bone will feature plus-size model Paloma Elsesser as the latest participant in the brand’s DIY project.

The company launched the DIY project in spring 2011, giving the subject a camera and a bag of clothes and allowing them to interpret Rag & Bone in their own way.

For this project, the brand handed all creative control to the 26-year-old British-born model, who was raised in Los Angeles.

The images and video content, created by Elsesser, introduces a limited range of women’s products in more inclusive sizing. The new selection will be shoppable via the brand’s web site, rag-bone.com, starting today. This collection will focus on best-selling Rag & Bone styles, available up to 3X and 40, respectively.

“Individuality is incredibly important to me, and I feel that this DIY project is reflective of that. It was refreshing to put my own mark on the imagery — from styling to the concept. It’s honest and, most importantly, authentic. It’s inspiring and, most of all, impactful for powerful brands like Rag & Bone to speak to women of all shapes and sizes,” said Elsesser, who is represented by IMG Models.

The range includes denim styles such as the Dre, Ankle Cigarette, High-Rise Skinny, among others, as well as brand staples such as the Lexington Blazer, Simone Pant, the Tee, The Long-sleeve, The Hudson Long-sleeve and the U-neck Tee, all in a variety of colors.

Denim retails from $195 to $225; T-shirts and tops are $85 to $165; trousers are $295, and the blazer is $595.

Rag & Bone, which offers women’s and men’s ready-to-wear, denim, accessories and footwear, operates 42 stores worldwide and is also sold in boutiques and department stores in 52 countries, in addition to its web site.