Ralph Lauren to Debut 3D Ad in Piccadilly Circus

Ralph Lauren is getting innovative in its advertising to promote its new coffee-table book.

As part of the global campaign for the “Ralph Lauren’s Polo Shirt” book, the company is unveiling its first outdoor 3D activation.

The ad, which will run on a large semi-circular billboard in London’s heavily trafficked Piccadilly Circus from Monday to May 22, brings the pages of the book to life. The video starts with the pages of the book being scrolled through and is followed by vignettes designed to pay tribute to the impact the company’s Polo shirt has had over the past 50 years.

Although Ralph Lauren has used outside advertising vehicles in the past, this is the first time it has used 3D imaging. The company said the launch will be “a catalyst for future endeavors.”

The company added: “We wanted to ensure immersive experiences as part of our overall outdoor strategy for out-of-home placements. We are always looking to what’s new in the space and were inspired to create our own 3D ad for the first time. We thought the Polo Shirt campaign was the perfect opportunity to test out this innovative technology since the robust campaign celebrates one of our most iconic and quintessential pieces of clothing. It’s a key symbol for the brand.”

London was chosen for the first ad because it is a key global city for the company and Piccadilly Circus is “an iconic location with high traffic,” the company said. It will be executing similar 3D activations in Hong Kong and Korea this summer.

“Ralph Lauren’s Polo Shirt,” a heavy, 544-page, 6.5-inch-by-8.5-inch hardcover book, came out at the end of April. It features 400 color photographs celebrating the shirt over the years through the use of historic imagery and personal stories of celebrities, politicians, presidents, royals, athletes and everyday people.