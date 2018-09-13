SOCIAL MEDIA STARS: When it came to social media, Ralph Lauren dominated New York Fashion Week, coming in first place as the most socially engaging fashion house with 4.5 million engagements across social, according to ListenFirst, a leading social analytics firm.

The designer, who celebrated the company’s 50th anniversary with a blowout fashion show and party in the Bethesda Terrace in Central Park, generated more than twice as many social engagements than all other brands showing at NYFW. Lauren also published the top five most engaging Instagram posts, featuring images of Lauren himself, looks from the runway and Alexi Lubomirski portraits of the celebrities who attended the 50th anniversary celebration.

Coming in second place was Sherri Hill, the formal eveningwear brand, (1.7 million social media engagements), followed by Tom Ford (1.6 million); Calvin Klein (1.4 million); Coach (884,619); Michael Kors, (778,295); Christian Siriano (564,629); Oscar de la Renta (445,641); Savage x Fenty (411,437), and Carolina Herrera (358,788).

Asked about the high engagement with Sherri Hill, Tracy David, head of marketing at ListenFirst, said, “Sherri Hill had the top three posts on Facebook by engagement thanks to posts that featured Philippine beauty stars Pia Wurtzbach and Catriona Gray. Additionally, the brand relied on its successful strategy last year — publishing call-to-action posts, asking all fans to tag their friends and share or retweet Sherri Hill social content for a chance to express excitement and win Billie Eilish concert tickets.”

The social media score is based on the volume of post responses and fan growth across Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Google+, and hashtags/handle mentions across Twitter and Google+.

Among some of the noteworthy social engagement swings from the spring 2018 fashion week last September was that Ralph Lauren was up 261 percent in season momentum; Coach was up 50 percent; Tom Ford was ahead 26 percent, and Michael Kors was down 54 percent. Calvin Klein’s social engagement was flat; Sherri Hill’s was down 3 percent; Oscar de la Renta was down 10 percent; Carolina Herrera was up 17 percent, and Christian Siriano was up 19 percent..

Asked about the decline at Michael Kors, David pointed out that compared to all other fashion brands, they are only representing one day of the brands’ show data since he showed Sept. 12, whereas social posts from the other fashion brands have had several days to collect more engagement. “That said, Michael Kors also posted 49 percent less on Instagram compared to September 2017 and this will impact the volume of engagement the brand gets overall,” David said.

According to ListenFirst, Ford generated momentum with his spoof videos on Instagram, featuring himself and comedian Celeste Barber as well as detailed looks from the runway and posts of celebrities such as Cardi B, Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson and Hailee Steinfeld, who attended his show.

Coach drummed up interest on social media with its posts featuring Coach x Selena collaborations. In addition, Coach promoted a “see-now-by-now” offering where fans were able to purchase items straight from the brand’s runway show. These posts drove significant engagement and tracked as the brand’s number-one post on Facebook and number two on Instagram.

“Considering social powerhouse Victoria Beckham, Yeezy and Kendall Jenner not making appearances this season, conversation around New York Fashion Week spring far surpassed that of NYFW spring 2018 with 1.02 million tweets mentioning NYFW on Twitter, over two-times more than last year,” said Miranda McWeeney, fashion and beauty industry lead of ListenFirst. “While celebrities and influencers continue to drive social conversation, Ralph Lauren was a standout with the celebration of the brand’s 50 years in fashion.”