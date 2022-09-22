×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: September 21, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Fendi RTW Spring 2023

Fashion

Filippo Grazioli on Light and Transparencies at Missoni

Business

Milan Fashion Week Kicks Off as Italy Faces Elections and Higher Costs, but Executives Praise Industry’s Resilience

Red-Eye Is a New Metaverse-Born Magazine

The cultural and fashion title bows on Web2 and Web3, with a whole space on Spatial.

A view of Red-Eye's metaverse space
A view of Red-Eye's metaverse space on Spatial. Courtesy of Red-Eye

MILAN — If there’s space for real estate, fashion, music, art and more in the metaverse, there might be space for journalism, too.

With that in mind, Gloria Maria Cappelletti, a Milan-based art and fashion curator and a champion of digital art, is launching Red-Eye, a magazine poised to live inside and outside the metaverse.

“I’ve experienced firsthand the historic transition from analogue to digital media, which changed the fashion aesthetics for good…and then the introduction of moving images…which also affected fashion storytelling,” Cappelletti told WWD. “Now we’re facing another crucial transition…and it was time for me to take a risk,” she added.

Related Galleries

Debuting Wednesday with a website and accompanying metaverse space on Spatial.io, Red-Eye borrows not only most of its topics from the Web3 revolution, but also the intrinsic democratic approach of those platforms.

A view of Red-Eye’s metaverse space on Spatial. Courtesy of Red-Eye

“I want the project to be participatory, which is the baseline of the whole metaverse experience,” Cappelletti said.

She explained that compared to fashion favorites Roblox and Decentraland, Spatial offered a visually captivating experience, less game-y with high-definition Ready Player Me avatars, and is accessible without a digital wallet, seen by the Red-Eye’s creative director as a usability bonus.

The metaverse component will be accessible via computer, mobile and enhanced via Oculus VR devices.

Red-Eye’s website is populated by articles without a timeline-based river, to give each story the same importance, while the magazine’s environment on Spatial will house different rooms, each dedicated to and enhancing the corresponding feature, article or project.

Although the flexibility of such a project can hardly be described using vocabulary of traditional media, Cappelletti said she aims for quarterly installments.

The first issue features conversations with Cathy Hackl, a Web3 expert and authority often referred to as the godmother of the metaverse, who will present her new book and a collection of NFTs inside Spatial; an interview with BtMedlr, a Web3 artist unveiling the AI-based “Dune: Not for Spice” exhibition inspired by Alejandro Jodorowsky within Red-Eye’s metaverse space, and a partnership with Afro Fashion, the Italian association supporting African talents since 2015, to spotlight the “Tracing Identities Through Fashion Photography” exhibition featuring portraits by photography students from Italy and Cameroon.

A view of Red-Eye’s metaverse space on Spatial. Courtesy of Red-Eye

The Web2 magazine will also contain an interview with Tommy Hilfiger, among the earliest and most prolific adopters of the metaverse, especially Roblox.

“It’s a mix of contents drawing a younger audience because they know the environment, but also one that could court and engage adults, it’s a blend of different worlds,” Cappelletti said.

Red-Eye is launching in partnership with Gianluca Reina, who has several gigs under his belt, including as a co-founder and publisher of Cabana magazine, cofounder and partner at digital agency Ready2Fly and events agency Fasten Seatbelt, among others.

Although she won’t reveal names of current advertisers, Cappelletti did notice that time spent on metaverses is longer than other media, she said, which could turn Red-Eye into an asset for brands eager to make their media spend worth it.

Meet Red-Eye the Italian Metaverse-Born Magazine

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Meet Red-Eye the Italian Metaverse-Born Magazine

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Meet Red-Eye the Italian Metaverse-Born Magazine

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Meet Red-Eye the Italian Metaverse-Born Magazine

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Meet Red-Eye the Italian Metaverse-Born Magazine

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Meet Red-Eye the Italian Metaverse-Born Magazine

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Meet Red-Eye the Italian Metaverse-Born Magazine

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Meet Red-Eye the Italian Metaverse-Born Magazine

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Meet Red-Eye the Italian Metaverse-Born Magazine

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Meet Red-Eye the Italian Metaverse-Born Magazine

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Meet Red-Eye the Italian Metaverse-Born Magazine

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Meet Red-Eye the Italian Metaverse-Born Magazine

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Meet Red-Eye the Italian Metaverse-Born Magazine

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Meet Red-Eye the Italian Metaverse-Born Magazine

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Meet Red-Eye the Italian Metaverse-Born Magazine

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Meet Red-Eye the Italian Metaverse-Born Magazine

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Meet Red-Eye the Italian Metaverse-Born Magazine

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Meet Red-Eye the Italian Metaverse-Born Magazine

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Meet Red-Eye the Italian Metaverse-Born Magazine

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Meet Red-Eye the Italian Metaverse-Born Magazine

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Meet Red-Eye the Italian Metaverse-Born Magazine

Hot Summer Bags

Meet Red-Eye the Italian Metaverse-Born Magazine

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Meet Red-Eye the Italian Metaverse-Born Magazine

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Meet Red-Eye the Italian Metaverse-Born Magazine

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Meet Red-Eye the Italian Metaverse-Born Magazine

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Meet Red-Eye the Italian Metaverse-Born Magazine

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Meet Red-Eye the Italian Metaverse-Born Magazine

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Meet Red-Eye the Italian Metaverse-Born Magazine

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Meet Red-Eye the Italian Metaverse-Born Magazine

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Meet Red-Eye the Italian Metaverse-Born Magazine

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Meet Red-Eye the Italian Metaverse-Born Magazine

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Meet Red-Eye the Italian Metaverse-Born Magazine

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Meet Red-Eye the Italian Metaverse-Born Magazine

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Meet Red-Eye the Italian Metaverse-Born Magazine

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Meet Red-Eye the Italian Metaverse-Born Magazine

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Meet Red-Eye the Italian Metaverse-Born Magazine

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Meet Red-Eye the Italian Metaverse-Born Magazine

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Meet Red-Eye the Italian Metaverse-Born Magazine

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Meet Red-Eye the Italian Metaverse-Born Magazine

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Meet Red-Eye the Italian Metaverse-Born Magazine

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Meet Red-Eye the Italian Metaverse-Born Magazine

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Meet Red-Eye the Italian Metaverse-Born Magazine

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Meet Red-Eye the Italian Metaverse-Born Magazine

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Meet Red-Eye the Italian Metaverse-Born Magazine

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Meet Red-Eye the Italian Metaverse-Born Magazine

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Meet Red-Eye the Italian Metaverse-Born Magazine

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad