Reference Studios Has Recruited Simon Whitehouse as CEO

REFERENCES REQUIRED: Communications agency Reference Studios has named Simon Whitehouse its new chief executive officer.

Whitehouse was most recently CEO of consultancy Ego-Age, and he’s held the same title at Art Partner and fashion house JW Anderson.

Whitehouse reports to Reference founder Mumi Haiati, who remains sole owner of the firm, established in Berlin in 2017.

The agency lauded Whitehouse as “a fashion industry veteran, cross-cultural pioneer and advocate for a more sustainable fashion industry.”

He has also worked with labels including Matthew Williamson, Diesel Black Gold and DKNY.

He is the founder of a creative collective called EBIT, which stands for Enjoy Being in Transition. EBIT taps the creativity of designers, musicians and artists to provoke conversations around mental health.

Reference Studios spans three departments — public relations, artists and talents, and special projects.

It is to take over the public relations and communications for EBIT. Haiati is to dedicate himself to core values, creative vision and innovation at Reference Studios.

Reference Studios in Milan. Courtesy of Reference Studios

Whitehouse will be based in Milan, where Reference Studios recently opened a showroom and offices in the Porta Venezia area.

The agency’s client roster includes Supreme, Nike, Gentle Monster, Magliano, Carhartt, David Koma, Our Legacy, Slam Jam, Wood Wood and 44 Label Group, the fashion line of German techno producer Max Kobosil.

Reference Studios also organizes a biannual namesake festival in Berlin that involves retailers, artists and fashion brands, including the likes of Dover Street Market, Wolfgang Tillmans and Selfridges.