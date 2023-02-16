×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: February 16, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Michael Kors RTW Fall 2023

Beauty

Can Sephora Revive Glossier?

Eye

The Mulberry Is Already the Coolest New Place to Go Out in New York

Reference Studios Has Recruited Simon Whitehouse as CEO

The executive has also helmed JW Anderson, Art Partner and Eco-Age.

Mumi Haiati and Simon Whitehouse, Reference Studios
Mumi Haiati and Simon Whitehouse Sven Marquardt

REFERENCES REQUIRED: Communications agency Reference Studios has named Simon Whitehouse its new chief executive officer.

Whitehouse was most recently CEO of consultancy Ego-Age, and he’s held the same title at Art Partner and fashion house JW Anderson.

Whitehouse reports to Reference founder Mumi Haiati, who remains sole owner of the firm, established in Berlin in 2017.

The agency lauded Whitehouse as “a fashion industry veteran, cross-cultural pioneer and advocate for a more sustainable fashion industry.”

Related Galleries

He has also worked with labels including Matthew Williamson, Diesel Black Gold and DKNY.

He is the founder of a creative collective called EBIT, which stands for Enjoy Being in Transition. EBIT taps the creativity of designers, musicians and artists to provoke conversations around mental health.

Reference Studios spans three departments — public relations, artists and talents, and special projects.

It is to take over the public relations and communications for EBIT. Haiati is to dedicate himself to core values, creative vision and innovation at Reference Studios.

Reference Studios in Milan. Courtesy of Reference Studios

Whitehouse will be based in Milan, where Reference Studios recently opened a showroom and offices in the Porta Venezia area.

The agency’s client roster includes Supreme, Nike, Gentle Monster, Magliano, Carhartt, David Koma, Our Legacy, Slam Jam, Wood Wood and 44 Label Group, the fashion line of German techno producer Max Kobosil.

Reference Studios also organizes a biannual namesake festival in Berlin that involves retailers, artists and fashion brands, including the likes of Dover Street Market, Wolfgang Tillmans and Selfridges.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Reference Studios Has Recruited Simon Whitehouse as CEO

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Reference Studios Has Recruited Simon Whitehouse as CEO

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Reference Studios Has Recruited Simon Whitehouse as CEO

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Reference Studios Has Recruited Simon Whitehouse as CEO

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Reference Studios Has Recruited Simon Whitehouse as CEO

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Reference Studios Has Recruited Simon Whitehouse as CEO

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Reference Studios Has Recruited Simon Whitehouse as CEO

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Reference Studios Has Recruited Simon Whitehouse as CEO

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Reference Studios Has Recruited Simon Whitehouse as CEO

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Reference Studios Has Recruited Simon Whitehouse as CEO

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Reference Studios Has Recruited Simon Whitehouse as CEO

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Reference Studios Has Recruited Simon Whitehouse as CEO

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Reference Studios Has Recruited Simon Whitehouse as CEO

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Reference Studios Has Recruited Simon Whitehouse as CEO

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Reference Studios Has Recruited Simon Whitehouse as CEO

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Reference Studios Has Recruited Simon Whitehouse as CEO

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Reference Studios Has Recruited Simon Whitehouse as CEO

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Reference Studios Has Recruited Simon Whitehouse as CEO

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Reference Studios Has Recruited Simon Whitehouse as CEO

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Reference Studios Has Recruited Simon Whitehouse as CEO

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Reference Studios Has Recruited Simon Whitehouse as CEO

Hot Summer Bags

Reference Studios Has Recruited Simon Whitehouse as CEO

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Reference Studios Has Recruited Simon Whitehouse as CEO

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Reference Studios Has Recruited Simon Whitehouse as CEO

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Reference Studios Has Recruited Simon Whitehouse as CEO

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Reference Studios Has Recruited Simon Whitehouse as CEO

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Reference Studios Has Recruited Simon Whitehouse as CEO

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Reference Studios Has Recruited Simon Whitehouse as CEO

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Reference Studios Has Recruited Simon Whitehouse as CEO

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Reference Studios Has Recruited Simon Whitehouse as CEO

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Reference Studios Has Recruited Simon Whitehouse as CEO

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Reference Studios Has Recruited Simon Whitehouse as CEO

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Reference Studios Has Recruited Simon Whitehouse as CEO

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Reference Studios Has Recruited Simon Whitehouse as CEO

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Reference Studios Has Recruited Simon Whitehouse as CEO

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Reference Studios Has Recruited Simon Whitehouse as CEO

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Reference Studios Has Recruited Simon Whitehouse as CEO

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Reference Studios Has Recruited Simon Whitehouse as CEO

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Reference Studios Has Recruited Simon Whitehouse as CEO

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Reference Studios Has Recruited Simon Whitehouse as CEO

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Reference Studios Has Recruited Simon Whitehouse as CEO

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Reference Studios Has Recruited Simon Whitehouse as CEO

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad