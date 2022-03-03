Renzo Rosso, Toni Braxton Front Diesel Library Spring Ads

MILAN — Renzo Rosso can add the title of model to his entrepreneurial and design roles.

For the first time, Diesel’s founder will appear in an advertising campaign for the brand’s sustainable Library line.

Bowing for spring 2022, the campaign was photographed by Frank Lebon and also introduced an impressive cast, including Toni Braxton with her sons Diezel and Denim Braxton; German-Spanish actor and singer Arón Piper; American artist, actress and model Lauren Tsai, and model Ella Snyder.

The campaign is in sync with the brand’s tongue-in-cheek communication, as the photos are collages of multiple images and poses in different Diesel Library outfits, reflecting the concept of a versatile collection targeting diverse customers and for any occasion.

Ella Snyder in the Diesel Library campaign. image courtesy of Diesel

Creative director Glenn Martens last summer unveiled the Diesel Library genderless collection, introducing it for spring 2022 as part of the group’s “For Responsible Living” sustainability initiatives.

The library offers a wide range of evergreen and longer-lasting denim items, from pants and jackets to tops and skirts to name a few, with 50 percent of the overall denim collection having a permanent shelf life.

Aron Piper in the Diesel Library campaign. image courtesy of Diesel

Martens told WWD at the time that he planned to use low-impact materials such as organic and recycled fibers; washes and treatments performed with innovative techniques that significantly reduce the use of water and chemicals and trims, such as leather patches that are chrome-free tanned; metal buttons that have no galvanized treatments, and inner labels made with recycled materials. Cellulosic trims, including hangtags and patches, are realized in FSC-certified materials. Treatments designed to limit water and chemical usage include alternative pumice stone, Ozone oxidation and mineral dyes.

All these features will be traced and communicated through a QR code on the tag attached to each Diesel Library item, so that each garment will be equipped with a digital passport that guarantees customers access to a dedicated web page where they can learn more about the attributes of each specific item.

Diesel is controlled by OTB, which also owns the Marni, Jil Sander, Maison Margiela and Viktor & Rolf brands.